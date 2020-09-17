Weather News
'It felt like the trailer was going to take off.' Alabama residents recount riding out Hurricane Sally
It wasn't the storm sturge or the powerful winds that caused Kathy Dutton to flee, but talking about it the day after moved her to tears.
Teddy may approach New England, Atlantic Canada as hurricane after blowing past Bermuda
Hurricane Teddy, the second major hurricane of the 2020 season, is setting a course that will take it dangerously close to Bermuda, and it could pose a threat to Atlantic Canada and perhaps northern New England.
AccuWeather meteorologists increase forecast for record-breaking 2020 hurricane season
Eight tropical systems have already made landfall in the U.S. The slate of names is just about exhausted at this point. And AccuWeather forecasters say much more activity is on the way.
Oregon fire survivors capture 'unimaginable' damage on video
After thousands in the area were forced to evacuate from a fire that ripped through the town of Talent, Oregon, lives of the residents were "put on pause" from the devastation that cost many their homes.
8 must haves for your car's emergency supply kit
You never know when an emergency will happen, but you can plan for one ahead of time. Here are eight must-haves for your car's emergency supply kit.
Athleisure wear that's suitable no matter the weather
These days, athleisure wear has become a go-to choice for many situations. Here are some good T-shirt and pants options that maybe you haven't thought of yet.
News / Hurricane
Noul turns deadly while making landfall in Vietnam
By Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Sep. 18, 2020 6:13 AM | Updated Sep. 18, 2020 6:13 AM
Winds picked up in Pensacola Beach, Florida, on Sept. 15 as Hurricane Sally inched closer and closer to the Gulf Coast.
Noul made landfall as a tropical storm in central Vietnam on Friday leading to at least one death, as reported by the Bangkok Post.
VnExpress stated that Noul prompted the closure of several airports in central Vietnam on Friday, including Da Nang's airport, which led to several dozen cancellations and delays.
Noul produced 310 mm (12.20 inches) of rain in Da Nang from Thursday into Friday as the storm moved onshore.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding from Noul will now move inland across Indochina through the weekend.
Noul (known as Leon in the Philippines) first became a tropical storm on Tuesday night as a broad area of low pressure strengthened across the South China Sea after crossing the Philippines.
This satellite loop shows Noul strengthening across the South China Sea on Thursday evening, local time, before landfall in central Vietnam. (CIRA/RAMMB)
Now that Noul is inland and losing wind intensity, AccuWeather meteorologists expect flooding rainfall to be the predominant concern through the weekend.
AccuWeather Meteorologist Tony Zartman explains, "Even though Noul will lose wind intensity and fall below tropical storm status, it will still pose a significant flooding threat into Sunday."
Widespread rainfall totals of 100-150 mm (4-6 inches) are expected from this storm with 200-250 mm (8-10 inches) of rain in the mountainous terrain across central Vietnam, Laos, Thailand and southern Myanmar. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 400 mm (16 inches) will be possible in the hardest-hit areas.
The heaviest rain from Noul is expected to shift from Vietnam and Laos during the end of the week into Thailand and southern Myanmar through the weekend.
This amount of rainfall as the storm tracks inland can lead to flooding and mudslides. Road closures are possible and some isolated communities could be inaccessible for several days.
Related:
AccuWeather forecasters will continue to monitor Noul into the beginning of next week since what is left of the system after tracking over land is expected to emerge over the Bay of Bengal and can bring impacts to India next week.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo