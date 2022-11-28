Mauna Loa erupts, prompting ashfall advisories for Hawaii’s Big Island

After 38 years of silence, the world’s largest volcano, Mauna Loa, began erupting late Sunday night. Residents are being told to review preparedness plans as the USGS keeps a close eye on the volcano.

A temporary thermal camera located on the north rim of Mauna Loa’s summit caldera shows lava erupting and flowing in the summit caldera of Mauna Loa. (USGS) USGS

On Sunday night, an eruption began in the summit caldera of Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, according to the U.S. Geological Service's (USGS) volcanic activity service.

"The eruption is currently confined to the summit, and there is no indication that magma is moving into either rift zone at this time," USGS wrote in a notification.

As the early eruption stages of this volcano can be very dynamic and the location and advance of lava flows can change rapidly, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) is closely monitoring it, USGS warned.

The volcano alert level was upgraded from an advisory on Sunday to a warning early Monday morning.

Although no evacuations have been requested, residents were voluntarily evacuating from the South Kona coast and Hawaii County officials opened at least two shelters, Hawaii News Now reported. Residents who are at risk for Mauna Loa lava flows are being told to review preparedness plans and check with Hawaii County Civil Defense for additional information.

Mauna Loa erupts; first time since 1984

Due to winds potentially carrying volcanic gas and fine ash downwind, an ashfall advisory is in effect across portions of the Big Island of Hawaii and surrounding waters until 6 a.m. HST.

“People with respiratory illnesses should remain indoors to avoid inhaling the ash particles and anyone outside should cover their mouth and nose with a mask or cloth,” the National Weather Service in Honolulu warned. “Possible harm to crops and animals. Minor equipment and infrastructure damage. Reduced visibility. Widespread clean-up may be necessary.”

HVO will conduct aerial reconnaissance to assess hazards and to better describe the eruption.

During the early morning hours on Monday, over a dozen earthquakes of more than 2.5 magnitude have rattled the island, according to the USGS.

Since records began in 1843, Mauna Loa has erupted 33 times, averaging one eruption every 5 years.

“However, most eruptions occurred prior to 1950, averaging 3.5 years between eruptions,” USGS wrote in a report about the volcano, which takes up more than half of the Big Island in Hawaii and rises 13,679 feet above the Pacific Ocean. "Since 1950, there have only been two eruptions; a summit eruption 25 years later in 1975 and by a rift eruption 9 years later in 1984.”

Sunday’s eruption has ended the longest quiet period on record.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app.