Marco is approaching hurricane strength as it moves north of the Yucatan and Cuba. Wind shear still remains over Marco, but this will be weakening over the next few hours as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. This decreased wind shear is expected to allow Marco to become a hurricane on Sunday.

A Storm Surge Warning and a Hurricane Warning are in effect for Morgan City, Louisiana.

As Marco pushes northward over the Gulf of Mexico, landfall is expected as early as Monday midday and as late as Monday evening. As Marco makes landfall over southeast Louisiana, the storm may remain a hurricane for several hours as it moves over the bayous of Louisiana.