Both storms are forecast to strengthen into hurricanes over the Gulf of Mexico in the coming days.
Here are the latest updates, listed in eastern time, and the most important things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic.
Marco is approaching hurricane strength as it moves north of the Yucatan and Cuba. Wind shear still remains over Marco, but this will be weakening over the next few hours as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. This decreased wind shear is expected to allow Marco to become a hurricane on Sunday.
A Storm Surge Warning and a Hurricane Warning are in effect for Morgan City, Louisiana.
As Marco pushes northward over the Gulf of Mexico, landfall is expected as early as Monday midday and as late as Monday evening. As Marco makes landfall over southeast Louisiana, the storm may remain a hurricane for several hours as it moves over the bayous of Louisiana.
Currently, Laura is bringing torrential rain to parts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic as the storm is about 95 miles east of Port Au Prince, Haiti. Tropical Storm Marco continues to gain strength as it continues to cross into the Gulf of Mexico. Both Laura and Marco continue to track away from central Florida and into the Gulf.
Continental US - Longwave Window - IR
Tropical Storm Laura is about 40 miles from Port-au-Prince, Haiti, with wind speeds of 45 mph moving to the west-northwest at 18 mph.
Tropical storm watches and warnings are in effect from Hispaniola to Cuba, the Florida Keys and the central Bahamas. "Laura Bringing Torrential Rainfall and Life-Threatening Flooding To the Dominican Republic and Haiti," The National Hurricane Center tweeted.
Marco is just shy of Category 1 hurricane strength with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and is moving to the north-northwest at 13 mph. Hurricane and storm surge warnings have been issued for portions of the northern Gulf Coast.
On Saturday, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced the state could begin experiencing the effects of Tropical Storm Marco as early as Sunday. "We are in unprecedented times," Reeves said. "We are dealing with not only two potential storms in the next few hours, we are also dealing with COVID-19." The governor advised people to find places to evacuate other than public shelters.
Marco is approaching Category 1 hurricane strength with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and is moving to the north-northwest at 13 mph.
Laura has wind speeds of 45 mph while centered over the eastern portion of the Dominican Republic, and was moving to the west-northwest at 18 mph.
Around the Globe
Corona Virus Tracker
Radar & Maps
Severe Weather
Video
News
Tropical Storm Laura soaking northern Caribbean, sets course for US
Tropical Storm Laura will continue to batter the islands of the northern Caribbean early this week before delivering another blow to the U.S. Gulf Coast mere days after Marco.
Marco, Laura approach US packing double threat to Gulf Coast
Could the Gulf of Mexico have two hurricanes swirling in its waters at the same time this week?
Mississippi governor warns 'we are in unprecedented times' ahead of Marco
Tropical Storm Marco has entered the Gulf of Mexico, where forecasters say strengthening to a hurricane is possible before a landfall along the Louisiana coast early this week.
Daily coronavirus briefing: Daily US cases under 50,000 for 7 days straight
After a summer of coronavirus cases rocketing in the United States, the country is beginning to see a shift as it reports less than 50,000 new cases a day for an entire week.
'Gates of Hell' crater has burned in remote desert for 50 years
Rain doesn't often fall there, but even when it does fall it's unable to put out this everlasting fire. AccuWeather spoke to the only person to have climbed down into the crater and he explained what he found down there.
AccuWeather Summer Camp: Weather can help you hit home runs!
The weather can actually help you hit a home run, and if you live in one major city, you have an advantage over everyone else! Let’s learn more at AccuWeather Summer Camp.