Flash flooding strands 1,000 people at Death Valley National Park

Heavy rainfall prompted flash flooding across the national park on Friday, damaging dozens of vehicles and trapping visitors and employees inside.

Copied

In this photo provided by the National Park Service, cars are stuck in mud and debris from flash flooding at The Inn at Death Valley in Death Valley National Park, Calif., Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Heavy rainfall triggered flash flooding that closed several roads in Death Valley National Park on Friday near the California-Nevada line. The National Weather Service reported that all park roads had been closed after 1 to 2 inches of rain fell in a short amount of time. (National Park Service via AP)

Heavy rainstorms on Friday dumped nearly a year's worth of rain over the Death Valley National Park, resulting in flash flooding that damaged dozens of cars, closed roads throughout the park and trapped roughly 1,000 visitors and staff, officials said.

Nearly a year's worth of rain fell near the Furnace Creek area in Death Valley National Park on Friday. At the hottest place on earth, the normal rainfall is 1.90 inches per year, and the normal August rainfall is only .10 inches, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Smerbeck.

Rainfall on Friday was measured at 1.46 inches, breaking the previous rainfall record for Aug. 5 of 1.10 inches in 1936.

In this photo provided by the National Park Service, Highway 190 is closed due to flash flooding in Death Valley National Park, Calif., Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Heavy rainfall triggered flash flooding that closed several roads in Death Valley National Park on Friday near the California-Nevada line. The National Weather Service reported that all park roads had been closed after 1 to 2 inches of rain fell in a short amount of time. (National Park Service via AP)

Park officials estimated about 60 vehicles had been buried in debris from the flash flooding, with roughly 500 visitors and 500 park employees stranded. No injuries were reported.

Due to the dangerous driving conditions, all roads within the park were closed.

One of the major routes closed was State Route 190, which stretches from Olancha to Death Valley Junction. Video from the California Department of Transportation showed floodwater pouring over the route just west of the park entrance.

In this photo provided by the National Park Service, cars are stuck in mud and debris from flash flooding at The Inn at Death Valley in Death Valley National Park, Calif., Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Heavy rainfall triggered flash flooding that closed several roads in Death Valley National Park on Friday near the California-Nevada line. The National Weather Service reported that all park roads had been closed after 1 to 2 inches of rain fell in a short amount of time. (National Park Service via AP)

Cleanup efforts continued on parts of State Route 190 through Friday evening, with crews finding damage caused by the flooding just east of Furnace Creek Inn.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.