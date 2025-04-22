Firefighter lowered into N.C. storm drain to rescue trapped dog

Copied

April 21 (UPI) -- A North Carolina firefighter was lowered underground to rescue a dog found stranded about 10-15 feet down in a storm drain.

The Raleigh Professional Firefighters Association said on social media that the Raleigh Fire Department's Engine 26 crew responded to a report of a dog trapped in a storm drain on Laurel Glen Drive in the early afternoon Saturday.

Raleigh Fire Department Engine 26 and @raleighpolice Animal Control rescued Dagger the dog in a storm drain today. Pleased to report everyone is OK! pic.twitter.com/uKLCy8ajBS — City of Raleigh (@RaleighGov) April 19, 2025

The crew requested additional technical support resources and more firefighters soon responded along with Raleigh Animal Control personnel.

A video of the rescue shows a firefighter being lowered into the storm drain to bring the canine back up to the surface.

The dog was not injured and was returned to its owner, the post said.

"A very happy ending to this situation for all involved," firefighters wrote.