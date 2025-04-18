Laundry soap pods used to rescue raccoon from storm drain grate

Copied

(Photo Credit: Holyoke Police Dept.)

April 16 (UPI) -- Massachusetts police and a helpful passerby came to the rescue of a raccoon spotted stuck with only its head emerging from a hole in a storm drain grate.

Holyoke Police Chief Brian Keenan said officers were flagged down Monday by local resident Fernando Rivera Jr., who had spotted a raccoon stuck in a storm drain grate in Heritage Park.

(Photo Credit: Holyoke Police Dept.)

"Officers removed the storm drain cover, but the raccoon was still stuck inside," the department said on social media.

Rivera stepped in to help and broke open a pair of laundry detergent pods to use as lubricant for the raccoon's head.

"After about 20 minutes officers were able to free the raccoon," the post said. "Animal control came and retrieved the raccoon."

The post thanked Rivera "for getting the animal in distress the help that it needed."