Bald eagle hooked and tangled in fishing line rescued from near-drowning in Texas

As fishing season picks up, it’s a good time to remember: one loose hook, one piece of line left behind isn't just litter. It can be life or death.

(Photo credit: Houston SPCA)

A bald eagle is recovering at the Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas after a near-deadly encounter with discarded fishing gear.

The bird, about four years old, was spotted tangled in fishing line hanging from a tree over the Neches River. His wing was caught, and he was left dangling—trapped in chest-high water, too exhausted to fight and too stuck to fly. With no way to fly or find food, his chances of survival were shrinking by the hour.

Thankfully, someone saw him and called for help. Within hours, a team was on site, wading into the river to cut him free. The hook had pierced his wing, and the line had wrapped tightly around his body. But the rescuers worked quickly and carefully to free him.

He was rushed to the Wildlife Center, where specialists sedated him, removed the hook and stabilized him. Now, he’s in the Center’s Outdoor Flight Complex, relearning how to stretch, fly and navigate the open air—rebuilding the strength he’ll need to survive in the wild.

(Photo credit: Houston SPCA)

(Photo credit: Houston SPCA)

Bald eagles can dive at nearly 100 mph. Their wingspan can stretch wider than the length of a compact car. Once on the edge of extinction, they came back, thanks to decades of focused conservation.

You can watch the eagle’s recovery live on the Center’s wildlife cams. He’s not out of the woods yet—but he’s getting closer to flying free again.

The bald eagle, recognized as the national bird of the United States, is a year-round resident in Texas. These birds mainly feed on fish and are most commonly found near the coast or in areas with open water, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. In the wild, bald eagles can live up to 20 years. They typically form lifelong pair bonds and nest between October and July.

Under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act—first passed in 1940—it is illegal to shoot, harm, capture or disturb bald eagles. Violations of this federal law can result in serious penalties.