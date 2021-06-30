Fatalities, hospital visits mount amid record Northwest heat wave
By
Rina Torchinsky, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Jun. 30, 2021 1:26 PM EDT
Carlos Ramos hands out bottles of water and sack lunches, Monday, June 28, 2021, as he works at a hydration station in front of the Union Gospel Mission in Seattle. Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius). (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
The heat wave that permeated the Pacific Northwest over the weekend and early this week has not only been record-breaking in its intensity, it has turned deadly, authorities said.
A dozen deaths in Washington and Oregon may be tied to the extreme heat, The Associated Press reported. Two people in King County in Washington -- a 65-year-old Seattle woman and a 68-year-old woman from Enumclaw -- died due to hyperthermia, the AP reported, citing the King County Medical Examiner's office.
Nearby Snohomish County reported that three men between the ages of 51 and 77 died after experiencing heatstroke in their homes, according to the AP.
"Heat is a major threat from a safety perspective," AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said. "In fact, it's the number one reason that people lose their lives" due to weather impacts each year.
Temperatures in the region soared into the triple digits and beyond, including three consecutive days of record-breakers in Portland, Oregon.
Beginning Friday, Seattle had consecutive record-breaking, triple-digit temperatures through Monday. The temperature peaked at 108 degrees Fahrenheit Monday, setting a new all-time high for the city. The normal high there for this time of year is 74 degrees.
In Washington, 676 people visited emergency departments with heat-related symptoms Friday through Saturday, according to CNN. Cory Portner, a spokesperson for the Washington State Department of Health, said 81 of those visits became inpatient admissions.
People walk near Pike Place Market, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Seattle. The unprecedented northwestern U.S. heat wave that slammed Seattle and Portland, Oregon, moved inland Tuesday — prompting an electrical utility in Spokane, Washington, to resume rolling blackouts amid heavy power demand. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
King County, which includes Seattle, recorded 91 emergency department visits for heat-related illness on Sunday and 40 on Saturday.
"Over the last three years, previous maximum single-day count of [emergency department] admissions for heat-related illness was nine," Gabriel Spitzer, communications specialist for Public Health Seattle & King County, told CNN.
The extreme heat is also challenging infrastructure in the region. Interstate 5 in Washington, among other roadways, buckled amid the heat wave. Buckling was a common sight on roadways and caused traffic delays, and transportation authorities blamed the buckling on the extreme heat.
And in Portland, the heat melted streetcar cables.
A grim scene was beginning to emerge in Canada as well, which also saw a stretch of record-breaking weather, culminating on Tuesday with another national record high temperature of 121 degrees in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada's government weather service reported on Twitter.
British Columbia has reported more than 230 deaths since Friday, with more than 60 sudden deaths in the Vancouver metro area, CNN reported.
"While the causes of death [have] not yet been determined in each of these cases, we can confirm that Surrey Royal Canadian Mounted Police is responding to a higher than usual number of deaths since the beginning of the extreme weather conditions," media relations officer Cst. Sarbjit K. Sangha told CNN.
