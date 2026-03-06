Deer rescued after falling through ice in New Jersey

Emergency responders in New Jersey rescue a deer that fell through the ice. (Photo Credit: South Bound Brook Fire | Instagram: @sbbfire55)

March 4 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in New Jersey teamed up to rescue a deer that fell through the ice covering a canal at an apartment complex.

The South Bound Brook Fire Department said on social media that crews responded about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday alongside the Bound Brook Fire Department and South Bound Brook Police Department on a call about an animal in distress.

They arrived to find a deer had fallen through the ice covering a canal at Town Oaks Apartments.

Rescuers attempted to lasso the deer, but its movements in the water complicated the rescue effort.

They ended up deploying a marine unit into the water, which was able to pull the deer to safety.

"The deer was removed safely and all members cleared the scene shortly after with no injuries reported," the post said.