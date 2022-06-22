Deadliest earthquake in 20 years leaves more than 1,000 dead in Afghanistan
Following deadly floods, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake Wednesday morning left more than a thousand people dead and officials warn the number could increase as search and rescue efforts continue.
Allison Finch, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Jun. 22, 2022 8:06 AM EDT
Updated Jun. 22, 2022 8:33 AM EDT
In this image taken from video from Bakhtar State News Agency, Taliban fighters secure a government helicopter to evacuate injured people in Gayan district, Paktika province, Afghanistan, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. An earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, killing at least 255 people, authorities said. (Bakhtar State News Agency via AP)
Early Wednesday morning, a powerful earthquake killed over 1,000 people and left hundreds more injured in a rural, mountainous region of southeastern Afghanistan, officials told Bakhtar News Agency (BNA). As more information comes from the remote mountain villages, officials say the death toll is expected to grow.
"The death toll is likely to rise as some of the villages are in remote areas in the mountains, and it will take some time to collect details," Salahuddin Ayubi, an interior ministry official said, Reuters reported.
With the increasing death toll, Wednesday morning's quake is now the deadliest earthquake to hit the country since 2002, when a 6.1 magnitude tremor killed about 1,000 people.
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the magnitude at 5.9, with a depth of 6.21 miles (10 kilometers), which is a factor that could increase the amount of damage. The earthquake's epicenter was in Afghanistan's Paktika province, which is just near the border and roughly about 31 miles (50 kilometers) southwest of the Afghanistan city, Khost.
The Associated Press reported an earthquake of this size is expected to cause severe damage in the remote area since homes and other buildings are poorly constructed and landslides are common.
Helicopters were deployed in the rescue effort to reach the injured and fly in medical supplies and food. Photos from social media show the houses and buildings that were turned into rubble after the quake shook the region. Other images show people being carried into helicopters to be airlifted from the area, while some people were being treated right at the scene.
Reuters wrote that rescue efforts will be a major test for the Taliban, who took over the country in August and have been cut off from international assistance because of sanctions. Some of those sanctions were on Afghanistan's banking sector and billions of dollars of developmental aid were cut.
Despite some of the sanctions, humanitarian aid has continued with international agencies such as the United Nations (U.N.).
Afghanistan asked humanitarian agencies to help with rescue efforts, according to the U.N.'s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), and teams were being despatched to the impacted area.
"Many people are now buried in Paktika. Aid teams from Kabul have reached the area and rescue work is underway," director-general of state-run Bakhtar news agency, Abdul Wahid Rayan, wrote on Twitter.
Adding to the challenge for Afghan authorities is recent flooding in many regions. The disaster agency said to Reuters that the floods have killed 11, left at least 50 injured and blocked stretches of highway.
According to the AP, large areas of South Asia along the Hindu Kush mountains, including the mountainous Afghanistan region, are exceptionally vulnerable to devastating earthquakes.
The last major earthquake in Afghanistan struck the country's northeast, killing over 200 people in 2015. Prior to that, in 1998, a 6.1 magnitude earthquake and subsequent tremors killed at least 4,500 people in the country's remote northeast region.
Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app.AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists, who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.