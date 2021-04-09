Caribbean volcano erupts, prompts thousands to evacuate
By
Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Apr. 9, 2021 9:38 AM EDT
Residents in St. Vincent and the Grenadines were ordered to evacuate as La Soufriere Volcano showed signs that an eruption may be imminent on April 8.
Authorities ordered mandatory evacuations on the island of Saint Vincent Thursday evening, ahead of a major volcanic eruption on Friday morning.
Saint Vincent is a volcanic island located in the Lesser Antilles of the Caribbean and is home to La Soufrière, the island's largest volcano.
Around 8:30 a.m., local time, on Friday, the volcano underwent an "explosive eruption," spewing ash high into the air.
As of 8:41 am this morning April 9, 2021 an explosive eruption began at the La Soufrière volcano in St. Vincent. This a...Posted by UWI Seismic Research Centre on Friday, April 9, 2021
Scientists at the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Center, were monitoring seismic activity in the Eastern Caribbean, noticed gases spewing from the dome of the volcano on Thursday morning.
As seismic activity continued and became more intense, with magma visible near the surface later on Thursday, the country's National Emergency Management Organization raised the island's alert level from orange to red, according to NPR, meaning that eruption was considered "imminent".
Smoke spews from the glowing dome of the La Soufriere volcano in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 8, 2021, in this image obtained from the University of West Indies Seismic Research Center. (Photo/The UWI Seismic Research Centre/ via REUTERS)
Around 6:00 p.m. Thursday, the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, announced in a press conference the evacuation order for residents in "red zones" on the northeast and northwest sides of the island.
This evacuation includes roughly 16,000 people on the island, according to WFAA, a WABC affiliate in Dallas, Texas.
Government-led evacuations immediately began, but they were to be assisted by nearby cruise line ships, arriving Friday, to help get people to safety.
However, given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, evacuations are more complicated than usual.
Gonsalves said in his press conference that people have to be vaccinated before boarding a cruise ship or to go to another island. The minister also highly recommended those taking shelter in Saint Vincent be vaccinated.
Even on Friday morning, fresh magma near the surface of the volcano left the sky aglow.
The start of a new day. Long exposure photo taken by volcano seismologist Roderick Stewart at the Belmont Observatory...Posted by UWI Seismic Research Centre on Friday, April 9, 2021
Geologist Richard Robertson said in Thursday evening's press conference that it could take hours or days for the volcano to erupt.
According to CNN, the La Soufrière volcano on Saint Vincent has had five explosive eruptions in the past, with the most recent being 1979. There was, however, an uptick in seismic activity more recently in December of 2020.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo