Bald eagle rescued from fishing line released back into the wild

Copied

In late March, this bald eagle was spotted tangled in a fishing line over the Neches River in Texas. After being rescued, he spent three weeks in rehab before being released back to the wild.

A bald eagle that once dangled helplessly over the Neches River—caught in fishing line and chest-deep water—is flying free again.

On Monday, the Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas released the rehabilitated eagle back into the wild after weeks of recovery. In late March, the four-year-old bird was found tangled in fishing line hanging from a tree. A fishhook had pierced one wing, leaving him grounded and unable to escape the rising water.

(Photo credit: Houston SPCA)

(Photo credit: Houston SPCA)

Rescuers carefully freed the eagle and transported him to the Wildlife Center, where he underwent surgery to remove the embedded hook. He spent the following weeks regaining strength in the center’s Outdoor Flight Complex, a space designed to help raptors rebuild flight muscles in a safe, open-air environment.

On release day, the eagle stretched his wings and launched back into the sky—a moment caught on video by the Houston SPCA.

“This is a triumphant return to the skies after a dramatic rescue and recovery,” said Julie Kuenstle, Vice President of Communications for the Houston SPCA, in a statement to AccuWeather.

Discarded fishing gear can be dangerous to wildlife and the SPCA urges anglers to dispose of lines and hooks responsibly.

The Houston SPCA operates solely on donations, so any support keeps them ready to assist at all times. Click here to find out how you can help.