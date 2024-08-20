10 hospitalized, 100 sickened in extreme heat at Colorado air show

(Photo credit: Colorado Springs Fire Dept/Facebook)

Ten people were hospitalized due to extreme heat at an air show in Colorado Springs on Saturday, and 100 others required medical treatment, officials said.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department said personnel on-site at the Pikes Peak Regional Air Show treated approximately 100 people for heat-related illness on Saturday, when temperatures hit 92 F and reached 90 F on Sunday. Around 10 people were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

“The Colorado Springs Fire Department works and prepares very closely with the airport and event organizers when large events are held. Today, like every day, we had a plan in place in the event we needed to activate it,” Colorado Springs Fire Chief Randy Royal said in a statement.

“All partners and resources at the airshow handled this incident swiftly and professionally," Royal said. "Their quick actions ensured people were taken care of and serious injuries were avoided."

Fire officials warned attendees to bring plenty of water, sunscreen, and hats or umbrellas for shade.

As temperatures increase, so does the risk of dying from heat exhaustion and heatstrokes. Here’s how you can stay safe in the sun.

The Colorado Springs Municipal Airport, which hosted the air show, also advised attendees to bring water bottles, hats, umbrellas and sunscreen.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures at the Colorado Springs Airport reached a high of 93 degrees on Saturday, and reached 90 on Sunday.

Reporting by TMX