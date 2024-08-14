Reward doubles to $50,000 in search for suspect who left a bulldog in taped container amid sweltering temperatures

Police and animal lovers across the country are banding together to find the person who sealed a dog into a plastic container and left it to die amid sweltering Las Vegas heat last month.

(Photo credit: Vegas Pet Rescue Project VPRP)

Las Vegas police responded to a call on July 25 near Boulevard Mall after two people heard scratching noises and began searching for the source. They found Reba, an English bulldog, trapped in a taped-up plastic tote filled with urine, feces and vomit.

They rushed Reba to a nearby business and hosed her off to try and lower her temperature. Earlier that day, temperatures had reached 114 degrees.

Despite constant care at an emergency veterinary hospital, the dog died two days later after suffering cardiac arrest stemming from heatstroke, Vegas Pet Rescue Project reported. A necropsy was done, and the rescue says there didn't appear to be any other health issues with Reba.

Police stated they conducted an “exhaustive and thorough investigation,” in their attempt to find the person or people responsible for Reba's tragic death.

Reward offered on tragic bulldog death

Big Dog Ranch Rescue, a no-kill shelter in Florida, partnered with an anonymous supporter to double the current reward offered to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for sealing Reba in the container and leaving her to die. The supporter has also hired private detectives.

Laurie Simmons, owner of Big Dog Ranch Rescue, has appeared on the AccuWeather Network several times to discuss the work she does to rescue pets after hurricanes, tornadoes, and other weather disasters.

Dogs aren’t always able to evacuate with their human families when a hurricane strikes, so what happens if they get left behind? That’s where Big Dog Ranch Rescue comes in.

"This case is being classified as a felony, so it is being taken very seriously. It's still an open investigation. They are doing all of the diligence that they can working hard to find who is responsible," Lisa Nelsen from Vegas Pet Rescue Project told KTNV Las Vegas.

You can contact the LVMPD Animal Cruelty Detail with information at (702) 828-3364 or submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.