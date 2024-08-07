Cat with jar stuck over its head rescued in Texas

"We're unsure how long this poor feline had been suffering in this heat and unable to see but action need to be taken immediately," the police department said.

Copied

Officers with Palmhurst Pollice Department inTexas attempt to pull a jar off the head of the trapped cat. (Photo credit: Palmhurst Police Department/Facebook)

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas came to the rescue of a cat seen running around a neighborhood with a jar stuck over its head.

The Palmhurst Police Department said on social media that officers responded to the report of a cat in distress and arrived to find the feline had a jar stuck over its head and appeared to be unable to see.

"We're unsure how long this poor feline had been suffering in this heat and unable to see but action need to be taken immediately," the department said.

The cat, dubbed "Jar Jar" by police, was taken to a veterinarian for evaluation.