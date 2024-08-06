Albino alligator hatches at Florida safari park

The Wild Florida safari park in the central part of the state announced the hatching of an albino alligator. (Photo courtesy of Wild Florida)

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A Florida safari park announced the arrival of a baby albino alligator, the third such successful hatching in the history of its breeding program.

Wild Florida in Kenansville announced in a news release that the baby was hatched under the supervision of the park's Croc Squad after 60 days of incubation.

The hatching was the third success for the park's albino alligator breeding program.

"With the hard work and dedication of our Croc Squad, we worked together to produce one perfect healthy albino alligator hatchling this season," Croc Squad member Andrew Ayala said. "We are most proud of the parents, Snowflake and Blizzard, who continue to beat the odds and be a one-of-a-kind experience for guests."

The baby will go on display to the public after about a month, the park said.