Hundreds of sick sea lions beach themselves on California coast with signs of algae poisoning

Hundreds of sea lions with domoic acid poisoning have beached in California in recent days, as a result of eating prey contaminated by toxic algal blooms, rescuers said.

(Photo credit: Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute/Facebook)

Channel Islands Marine and Wildlife Institute (CIMWI) has been responding to hundreds of reports of beached sea lions north of Los Angeles this week, sending volunteers along more than 150 miles of coastline to attend to the distressed mammals.

On Wednesday, Vandenberg Space Force Base issued a statement stating that members were out assisting CIMWI volunteers with beached sea lions on Surf Beach at the base.

(Photo credit: Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute/Facebook)

"Efforts to address this issue at Vandenberg Space Force Base involves testing marine life for toxins as well as rescuing and rehabilitating affected animals across the installation," Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma said in a statement.

"The sea lions are presenting with a mix of stargazing (staring into space), disorientation, head weaving, mouth foaming, lethargy, unresponsiveness, erratic behavior, inability to get out of the incoming tide, involuntary muscle spasms, and seizures," CIMWI wrote on Facebook. They say the symptoms are consistent with domoic acid poisoning, and it's "predominantly" affecting adult females.

With so many distressed sea lions on the beach, CIMWI is reminding members of the public not to approach the animals, even if they seem calm, and not to try to help by pushing them toward the water.

"Do not touch, feed, harass, cover, pour water on, coax/drag/push into the water or out of the surf zone, allow dogs near or get close to take selfies with the animal. These are wild animals that are in distress and they may act erratically and could bite," CIMWI said.

Instead, report the sighting to CIMWI. Observe the animal from a distance of 50 feet or more to note its physical characteristics and condition. Provide the exact location of the animal as accurately as possible, noting any landmarks that can help the rescue team find it.

CIMWI said Tuesday they were managing "about 100 reports each day," and asked for patience. They also said they would not call reporting parties back unless they needed more detailed directions.

(Photo credit: Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute/Facebook)

"Our team members are volunteers and they are doing the best they can to get to each animal in distress along 155 miles of coastline in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties," the organization said. On Thursday, they thanked volunteers and the beachgoers who assist their rescue teams with the hard work of hauling the sick animals.

"Our team is often faced with challenging locations and conditions," CIMWI said. "It takes a lot of physical stamina to reach the animal with all of our rescue equipment. And it’s a round-trip effort with a sick animal on the way back. Yesterday, one of our rescue teams hiked over 4 miles! It also requires a lot muscle to get these animals off the beach for transport [to] CIMWI. They weigh 150-220 pounds. We are very grateful for all our volunteers do to help these animals and our for beachgoer help too!"

