Smooth hammerhead shark makes rare visit to Cape Cod

Copied

A smooth hammerhead shark was caught on camera during a rare sighting in Cape Cod. (Photo courtesy of the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy/Facebook)

July 30 (UPI) -- A smooth hammerhead shark was caught on camera making a rare visit to the waters of Cape Cod.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy shared photos on social media showing the smooth hammerhead swimming in Cape Cod off the coast of Monomoy Island.

The conservancy said the photos were snapped July 20 by witness L. Bovenzi,

"We may be a white shark organization but we will always appreciate a special shark sighting," the post said.

Officials said it is rare to see hammerheads in the area, and especially rare to see a smooth hammerhead so close to shore.