Police sergeant rescues young eagle from under patrol vehicle

Sergeant Giralde of Arizona's Mohave County Sheriff's Office was working a road construction detail on July 11 when a large bird was spotted under his patrol vehicle.

A large eagle landed under a sergeant’s patrol vehicle in Mohave County, Arizona. The eagle was carefully moved from under the vehicle and placed in the back seat to cool off.

July 26 (UPI) -- Sergeant Giralde of Arizona's Mohave County Sheriff's Office was working a road construction detail on July 11 when a large bird was spotted under his patrol vehicle.

Construction workers alerted him to the distressed bird, which appeared to be acting strangely. With Deputy Klepper, Giralde carefully moved the vehicle and retrieved the bird, placing it in the back seat of his patrol car to cool off.

(Photo credit: Mohave County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

After securing the juvenile eagle, Sergeant Giralde contacted the Arizona Raptor Center for assistance. The center identified the bird as a young eagle that had likely become separated from its parents.

They advised that the eagle might not have survived without Giralde's intervention.