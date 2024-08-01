Therapy dogs deployed to support firefighters battling California's Park Fire

The Park Fire is one of the largest blazes on record in California, and CAL FIRE has sent three specially-trained dogs to help firefighters and first responders when they aren't on the front lines.

Therapy dogs for first responders were deployed to boost morale at a Park Fire base camp in Butte County, California.

As the Park Fire rages 100 miles north of Sacramento, California, four-legged reinforcements have been deployed to support firefighters and first responders when they aren’t on the front lines.

Three therapy dogs, named Ember, Ember and Hudson, have been sent to the area to provide some comfort and help alleviate stress of the crews working long hours far from home.

"We are here to help the humans with their mental health while assigned to the incident and away from their other humans and fur friends," CAL FIRE posted on X.

Ember, Ember, and Hudson reporting for duty at the #ParkFire! We are here to help the humans with their mental health while assigned to the incident and away from their other humans and fur friends. pic.twitter.com/Bo9jheriI4 — CAL FIRE/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) July 30, 2024

The Park Fire erupted into one of the largest blazes in California history, having scorched 392,000 acres in Northern California as of Thursday morning.