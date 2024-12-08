Windy storm at midweek to be more wet than white in the Northeast

Following rain, some snow and ice in the Northeast to start the week, AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring a stronger storm that is likely to begin affecting the region by Tuesday night.

The storm will begin to gather strength in the Southeast as early as Tuesday. With warmth and moisture in place, thunderstorms are expected to rumble in southeastern Louisiana, southeastern Mississippi, central and southern Alabama and southwestern Georgia. While the overall severe risk is low, adequate moisture combined with stronger winds in the upper atmosphere that could be brought down the surface in any heavier downpours may cause a few of the thunderstorms to contain gusty winds.

The storm will continue to gain intensity as it moves northward along a cold front later on Tuesday and Tuesday night. Mild air will surge northward ahead of the front. This will greatly limit wintry precipitation as moisture arrives on Tuesday night. Outside of Maine and Canada, even the mountainous terrain in the Northeast is expected to have liquid precipitation on Tuesday night. Heavy rain, fog and temperatures above freezing will rapidly melt any existing snow on the ground and could cause flooding.

"After a cold snowy start to December, there will be a concern for an increased flooding threat in areas with a deep snowpack already in place, especially in areas downwind of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario that were buried in feet of snow," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Grady Gilman.

"A surge of mild and moist Gulf air will follow along and ahead of a wave of low pressure along a front pushing through the lower Mississippi Valley into the mid-Atlantic and up through the Northeast during the middle of this week," remarked Gilman.

As the storm and associated cold front progress eastward, rain that begins on Tuesday night will become heavier and steadier along I-95 on Wednesday.

"Wednesday is shaping up to be a very wet day up and down the I-95 corridor from northern Florida all the way to Maine," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger.

Deger also warned that "both the morning and evening commutes in cities such as Washington, Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York and Boston can be slowed by downpours, which can also cause localized flooding."

Even though the extent and amount of snow will be limited, colder air rushing in on the backside of the storm could cause rain to change to snow in the interior Northeast and in the mountains. While amounts should be light, rapidly dropping temperatures could cause previously wet roads to become icy.

"Arctic air will quickly arrive on the backside of the storm, and although not quite as cold nor as long-lasting at the previous cold air mass, there will be a concern for a rapid freeze-up across the northern mid-Atlantic and Northeast," said Gilman.

Regardless of precipitation type and amount, a large expanse of real estate will contend with gusty winds. Winds will ramp up Wednesday afternoon into Thursday as the storm goes through a more rapid period of strengthening.

"With the storm strengthening as it moves off to the north and east, there will be some gusty winds, both ahead of and behind the storm. That combined with the rain can lead to significant delays at airports," cautioned Deger.

Besides a quick burst of snow after the rain falls in some locations, the cold air arriving in the wake of the storm will cause lake-effect snow to redevelop once again. The shorter duration of lake-effect snow will limit snowfall totals as compared to what occurred at the beginning of the month. That said, some areas that lose most or all of the snow on the ground with the preceding warmth will have more snow on the ground by the end of the week. The locally heavy snow and strong winds will cause hazardous travel.

The cold is likely to ease by the weekend, with temperatures potentially rising above the historical average by early next week.

