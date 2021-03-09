Weather pattern to turn upside down again in Northeast
Updated Mar. 11, 2021 1:39 PM EST
With temperatures above freezing across the New York mountain range, many people could be seen enjoying the weather on the slopes of Whiteface Ski Area.
Millions of Americans who live in the Northeast may be nothing short of giddy after basking in unseasonable warmth amid a spring tease this week. The weather pattern comes after a harsh winter. Even though temperatures were near to slightly above normal for much of the season across the region, bitter cold in February and above-normal seasonal snowfall totals may have left many feeling in need of a big thaw like the one this week's pattern offered. But for those experiencing a case of spring fever, AccuWeather meteorologists have some not-so-great news: Late winter's chill is set to return in time for the weekend.
Temperatures soared across the Northeast on Thursday. Before noon, temperatures had already climbed to the middle 60s in cities like Philadelphia and D.C., poised to reach the lower 70s in the afternoon. Normal mid-March temperatures for these two cities are in the lower to middle 50s.
Unseasonable warmth also extended into New England, where cities like Boston and Hartford are set to soar into the middle to upper 60s, a full 20 degrees above normal for mid-March.
Friday is not expected to be nearly as warm, but afternoon high temperatures are likely to remain above normal for one more day across the region. The mild conditions may also be accompanied by lingering morning showers from Maryland up to the southern New England coast.
While dry weather is forecast to return on Saturday, so too are winter conditions.
"Those who were enjoying the warmth this week in the Northeast will be in for a drastic change come Saturday," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Paul Walker.
On Saturday, temperatures in central Maine to central New York are forecast to reach only the middle 30s, with temperatures across parts of Ohio, Pennsylvania and New Jersey expected to be in the 40s.
Not only are temperatures forecast to plummet drastically within 24 hours, but also compared to Thursday's afternoon highs, it will be feeling downright frigid, according to AccuWeather forecasters.
"After a high near 70 degrees in New York City on Thursday, temperatures will be stuck in the 40s on Saturday," said Walker.
Adding to the chilly conditions will be gusty winds across much of New England. Despite sunshine, places like Boston will have AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures in the 30s throughout the day on Saturday. Wind gusts up to 50 mph may be possible at times.
Not much change is likely Sunday or Monday across the Northeast. Dry weather will allow for sunshine, but temperatures are likely to be back at late-February levels each afternoon. D.C.'s high on Monday is expected to be around 50, which is the normal high for late in the second month of the year. In Boston, the high in the middle 30s on Monday will be more akin to a normal high temperature in the middle of February.
"The cooler air sticking around into early next week will leave open the possibility for snow in some locations across the northern tier next week," explained Walker.
The same storm set to produce heavy snow and dangerous severe thunderstorms across the Rockies and Plains this weekend may hold together long enough to bring wet weather to the East Coast early next week.
The extent and intensity of cold air set to encompass the Northeast early in the week will determine how widespread snow or a rain and snow mix will be across the region.
Accumulating snow, at this time, is most likely to fall in the higher elevations of New England, but it's possible the storm may draw in enough warm air from the Southeast to prevent snow from falling in most areas.
AccuWeather long-range meteorologists are forecasting more waves of cold air to arrive through at least the end of March, which will make it possible for more snowflakes to fly in the Northeast during the remainder of the month.
