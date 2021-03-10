Severe weather dangers to ramp up for millions this weekend
By
Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Mar. 10, 2021 7:49 AM EST
Bernie Rayno has the forecast for a mix of winter and severe weather across the middle of the country. Parts of Texas need to look out too.
Confidence is growing among AccuWeather meteorologists that one of the more threatening severe thunderstorm events thus far this year could unfold across the south-central United States this weekend, bringing the whole gamut of hazardous weather.
"This could be the best setup for severe weather out of all the storms [thus far this year]," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.
In true March fashion, the same storm forecast to dump feet of snow across the Rockies and High Plains will be the catalyst for igniting feisty thunderstorms farther south and east. These weather extremes are typical of strong March storms as winter and spring battle it out.
"As the storm pivots eastward, it will draw warm, moist air northward from the Gulf of Mexico. At the same time, dry and cooler air from the Desert Southwest will shift eastward," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.
These opposite air masses colliding together will provide the necessary fuel for widespread thunderstorm development. Factoring in very strong winds high up in the atmosphere, and you have a recipe for potent thunderstorms that can turn damaging.
Prior to the storm's slow crawl from the Southwest to the middle of the nation, a stalled front will be the focal point for rounds of flooding downpours and localized severe weather over portions of the Plains to the Ohio Valley into late week.
But forecasters say a much broader and more populous area could be at risk for dangerous weather from Friday through Sunday, with over 20 million Americans in the threat zone, including the bigger cities of Oklahoma City, Dallas and Little Rock, Arkansas.
The slow movement of the storm could cause severe weather to break out in the same areas on consecutive days.
People in these and surrounding communities should begin thinking ahead about possible disruptions to travel or outdoor plans during the Friday to Sunday time frame, as well as preparations that can be made in advance of any severe weather. This includes securing loose items outdoors and enabling severe weather alerts on mobile devices, among other essential safety tips.
"At this time, all facets of severe weather are possible, ranging from flash flooding and hail to strong straight-line wind gusts and even a few tornadoes," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.
The first wave of severe storms will be centered over portions of West Texas and Oklahoma late in the day on Friday and heading into the overnight hours. Feisty storms may extend as far north as southern Kansas and as far east as southwestern Missouri and northwestern Arkansas.
During Saturday, a new round of hard-hitting storms is likely to develop in West Texas and then sweep eastward through the remainder of the weekend, reaching the lower Mississippi Valley later Sunday.
Travel along stretches of interstates 20, 30, 35 and 40 could be severely impeded at times as the storms sweep through, with drivers likely to experience sudden reductions in visibility and ponding of water on the roadways. Downed trees and power lines could block secondary roadways, and some communities could be left without power in the wake of the storms.
AccuWeather will continue to provide more detail on the exact timing and extent of the severe weather later this week and into the weekend as the event draws closer.
Drier air sweeping in behind the storm by early next week will promote much calmer weather in the immediate wake of the storms for any necessary cleanup operations that may need to take place.
