14-year-old environmental scientist kickstarts her career
By
Lauren Fox, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Mar. 8, 2021 3:44 PM EST
Dorothy Jean Tillman, a 14-year-old from Chicago, started her own business after no one would hire her after she graduated from college.
After struggling to find a job, despite having an undergraduate and two graduate degrees, 14-year-old Dorothy Jean Tillman -- the youngest environmental scientist in the United States -- has taken matters into her own hands by kickstarting not only her own career but also the careers of other kids interested in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics).
"From a very young age I was always going to gifted programs or gifted young kids schools," Tillman told AccuWeather National Reporter Emmy Victor in an interview.
Tillman, who is from Chicago, first enrolled in college courses when she was 10 years old. She received her Bachelor of Science in Humanities at Excelsior College in the summer of 2018 and doubled majored in environmental science and sustainable engineering for her Master of Science from Unity College in spring 2020.
She is the youngest environmental and sustainable scientist in the U.S., according to her website. She says her motto is "leading by examples of excellence."
Fourteen-year-old Dorothy Jean Tillman was unable to get a job upon her graduation due to being too young, so she decided to take matters into her own hands and open a camp aimed at introducing kids in the South Side of Chicago to STEAM fields. (AccuWeather / Emmy Victor)
Despite her many qualifications, Tillman is not yet old enough to get a job. Rather than allowing that to set her back from her goals, she decided to start her own business in 2020 -- an after-school camp called the Dorothy Jeanius STEAM Camp.
At the camp, which is based out of the South Side of Chicago, dozens of teenagers experiment with and explore science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics.
The goal of Tillman's after school camp is to introduce inner-city kids to a wide array of interests that could later transform into careers in fields that often lack diversity.
"She's not someone who is out of their reach or they're not familiar with or doesn't have habits that they recognize," Bril Barrett, who is a mentor to Tillman, said. "She is just like them. She is them."
Tillman's mother, Jimalita Tillman, pushed her to stay connected to other kids her age despite being far ahead of them in academics by joining performing arts. She cited that there are many valuable skills that can be gained from participating in the performing arts when she spoke with Victor.
"It's communication skills, it's working in a group, it's being able to perform in front of an audience, it's being able to concur your fears," Jimalita said, adding that learning memorization is another benefit of engaging in performing arts.
Dorothy Jean Tillman's (left) mother, Jimalita Tillman, made sure her daughter had an outlet to interact with other children her age through performing arts, which is now an integral part of the Dorothy Jeanius STEAM Camp. (AccuWeather / Emmy Victor)
Some of the scheduled activities at Tillman's camp include weather-based scientific experiments, including a tornado in a jar and a storm cloud in a jar.
"They're really simple experiments but they're really fun and they kind of show you the dynamics of weather and how things may be created," she explained.
Tillman is now working on a book titled "Unlock the Genius Within" and is considering pursuing her Ph.D. Kids outside of the Chicago area that wants to get in on some of the STEAM fun can also register for an online workshop on her website, where they will receive a self-paced STEAM kit for kids all over the world to try out at home.
"When [kids] hear us doing all these different things under the umbrella of STEAM, they perk up," Tillman said. "I think that what we're doing here kind of just gives them that in to what they want to do for their future."
Reporting by Emmy Victor
News / Business
