Warmer, dry conditions to expand to East Coast into early October

AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a storm that will bring flooding downpours to part of the Interstate 95 corridor heading into the weekend.

Areas along the Eastern Seaboard that have been enduring relentless rain, low clouds and chilly conditions will have a string of brighter and warmer days ahead as a vast sea of sunshine will expand from the Mississippi Valley through much of the first week of October, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

The same zone of high pressure and bulge in the jet stream responsible for building warmth over the Great Plains and Mississippi Valley during the last days of September will broaden and shift eastward into the new week.

At the core of the warmth, record-high temperatures, some dating back to the late 1800s, will be broken over parts of the Upper Midwest into early next week. While the warmth will not be quite as extreme in the East, many areas will have extended warm and dry fall conditions.

People will have plenty of opportunities to get out and enjoy the conditions, catch up on outdoor projects, prepare for the upcoming winter season or clean up after recent storms.

For example, in New York City, the period from Sunday to at least Wednesday will feature sunny days with highs in the mid- to upper 70s in the wake of widespread flooding. The historical average for high temperatures into early October trends downward into the upper 60s. So, temperature departures will trend to nearly 10 degrees above the historical average by Wednesday. Forecasters say it will be mainly rain-free from Thursday to Saturday, with at least partial sunshine daily.

In portions of the Great Lakes region and over the central and southern Appalachians, which typically experience more robust cooldowns in October, temperatures may reach 10-15 degrees above the historical average and even locally 20 degrees above.

Three hundred miles to the northwest of New York City, in Buffalo, New York, temperatures will soar into the 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Tuesday, temperatures may climb to within a few degrees of the 1898 daily record high of 86. A high in the mid-60s is typical for early October in Buffalo.

Even Boston will experience multiple dry days with highs in the 70s next week. Temperatures will reach the low 80s in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, which is 5-8 degrees above the historical average.

Farther across the interior, temperatures will peak within a few degrees of 80 in Pittsburgh from Sunday to Thursday, which is about 10 degrees above average early October levels.

Many areas of the Southeast, including Atlanta and Charlotte, can expect a long stretch of dry and pleasantly warm conditions through much of next week. Daytime highs will range from the upper 70s to the mid-80s, with low humidity. Some rain may creep in from the Atlantic near the coasts of the Carolinas and Georgia later in the week. Clouds and rain may arrive in Charleston, South Carolina, as early as Thursday.

For those thinking about spending time on the beach along the East Coast into next week, conditions are forecast to improve after Saturday with a gradual reduction in rough seas and above-normal tides. Forecasters still urge caution due to recent stormy conditions over the past couple of weeks as the sand beneath the surf may have been washed away and could contain sharp objects and other debris. Rip currents are always present even in relatively tame surf conditions.

The warmer and drier conditions should slow down the progression of fall leaf color a bit, which got off to an early start due to recent cloudy, cool and damp conditions in September.

Those traveling through the Appalachians and through some of the river valleys across the interior into next week may encounter patchy early-morning fog. Flight delays are possible where fog persists for a few hours in the morning, especially at secondary airports.

The chance of some showers and spotty thunderstorms will increase during the second half of next week from west to east. However, it is possible that a squeeze play with a storm offshore over the Atlantic and a front to the west continue an extended period of dry, sunny and warm conditions from near the Appalachians to parts of the East Coast later next week and into the first full weekend of October.

