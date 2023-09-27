Autumn heat wave could topple centuries-old records in the Midwest

The unusual warm spell will extend the ability to enjoy some outdoor activities into October, but there will be some drawbacks to the near-record temperatures and dry weather, AccuWeather experts say.

Temperatures will throttle up, making it feel like a second summer for some parts of the U.S., including drought-stricken areas.

A late-season heat wave will send temperatures to record-challenging territory across a swath of the north-central United States from this weekend into the first week of October, AccuWeather forecasters say.

While the warmth would be typical for the middle of summer, it is unusual for late September and early October, with temperatures expected to be 10 to 20 degrees Fahrenheit above historical averages. This will result in high temperatures well into the 80s and even near 90, threatening daily records that have stood since the 1800s.

'Dozens' of records can fall

A dramatic uptick in temperatures will occur from earlier this week to late week across the Plains, including Kansas, Nebraska and the Dakotas, and east across the Midwest through portions of Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Illinois, Iowa and Michigan.

In the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, the mercury will go from the 60s on Monday and Tuesday well into the 80s beginning this weekend, according to AccuWeather forecasters.

"A sustained period of record-challenging highs will round out the final day of September and last into the first few days of October in the Twin Cities," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski. "A forecast high in the mid-80s on Oct. 1 is on par for the historical average in mid-July, during the peak of their warmth in the summer months."

In Minneapolis, the record highs of 87 on both Saturday and Sunday were set 126 years ago, in 1897.

Across the region, high temperatures are typically in the 60s and lower 70s entering October, but some areas can approach record territory near 90 for multiple days. Some of the records that will be challenged by the heat wave have stood for well over a century.

The number of record highs that will be in jeopardy due to the heat wave from Friday through early next week number in the dozens and can occur in the cities of Des Moines; Fargo, North Dakota; Madison, Wisconsin; Omaha, Nebraska; and Wichita, Kansas.

The near-record warmth will last through at least the start of next week when a change in the pattern will usher in cooler air to replace the record warmth.

Pattern to delay fall foliage, cause drought to worsen

The warm spell will be good news for those pining for some last-minute outdoor summer fun, despite the days marching deeper into fall. Activities such as playing golf, attending sporting events, spending time on the lake or attending fall festivals will occur amid summertime warmth.

There are some drawbacks to the warm, dry weather; however, that could have negative trickle-down effects deep into the autumn months, according to AccuWeather experts.

The late-season warmth can delay the peak of fall foliage, slowing how quickly leaves turn color. This will especially be the case over the Lower Midwest, where little change has occurred so far.

According to recent foliage reports, 'moderate' to 'high' color was already occurring over portions of the Dakotas, Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan; however, only 'low' color was being observed farther south from much of Iowa into portions of Nebraska, Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. The warmer weather will likely slow the advance of the more colorful leaves across this region.

Accompanying the warmth will also be a largely dry weather pattern over the region that will last for nearly a week. That will have negative implications for agricultural and some commercial interests amid a long-lasting drought, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor.

"Much of the Mississippi River watershed has been experiencing worsening drought conditions in recent weeks," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski. "This has sent water levels plummeting."

According to CNN, the water levels on the Mississippi are near or at record lows, and that is causing saltwater from the Gulf of Mexico to move up the river, polluting drinking water. This is the second autumn in a row where low water levels on the Mississippi River impacted barge traffic ahead of the annual fall harvest across the nation's midsection.

"The low water levels are also creating problems for barge traffic at a busy time of year for the transport of grains downriver," added Sosnowski. "Levels may continue to ratchet down over the next several weeks before the potential for a period of wetter weather and a rebound in water levels beginning in late October."

Barge operators and farmers trying to move goods down the Mississippi River are once again facing low water levels and commerce disruptions.

Those enjoying time outdoors in this warm weather will also want to be wary of typical summertime dangers extending into the fall, including how hot it can get inside cars when the sun is out and the risk of sunburn if outside for an extended amount of time.

