AccuWeather's 2023 fall foliage forecast

Summer heat may have many craving cooler air and the vivid colors of autumn. Which regions of the U.S. will feature the most vibrant colors and where will Mother Nature spoil the display? Meteorologists have the answers.

Copied

With Labor Day in the rearview mirror it won’t be long until the trees start to change colors. Lincoln Riddle spoke with AccuWeather’s experts to find out who could see the most vibrant foliage this fall.

After a sizzling hot summer, some people may be ready for the arrival of cooler autumn air and the colorful displays that accompany the changing of the seasons.

The weather throughout the entire year plays a significant role in how vibrant -- or how dull -- the fall foliage appears as autumn shifts into gear.

Wet weather from late spring through the middle of summer is the first step toward a brilliant display of fall foliage, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist and Long-Range Expert Paul Pastelok. Dry and sunny days followed by cooler nights throughout September can also help to enhance vibrant fall leaf color.

Fall foliage around the world

On the contrary, drought and intense, long-lasting heat can lead to dull colors, as the conditions put trees under more stress and cause them to shed their leaves early. An early frost can also impact how long leaves hang on before gravity pulls them to the ground.

From the mountains of New England to the slopes of the Rocky Mountains, here is AccuWeather's complete breakdown of the 2023 fall foliage forecast:

When will the leaves change colors?

The best time to see mountainsides transform into breathtaking displays of yellow, orange and red varies from region to region, starting early in the season across the northern tier and across the Rocky Mountains and later in autumn for areas farther south.

In 2023, AccuWeather predicts that the best time to see fall foliage in New England, the Upper Midwest and the Rocky Mountains will be in late September and early October.

By mid-October, peak colors are expected across most of the Northeast, Appalachians, Ohio Valley and across the Midwest. The pinnacle of picturesque foliage is predicted to occur during the second half of October for most of Washington, Oregon and California.

For areas from the central U.S. to the Gulf Coast and part of the coastal mid-Atlantic, the most brilliant colors are not expected until later in October and during the first weeks of November. However, for part of this zone, the displays are not expected to rival those in other areas of the country.

Some fall hues began appearing in the Adirondacks of New York on Sept. 2, 2023. (AccuWeather/Lincoln Riddle)

Where will the best fall foliage be this year?

"The best places to check out the fall foliage this season is probably going to be across the Northeast, the Great Lakes in the upper Midwest and then even the West," Pastelok said.

This includes popular leaf-peeping destinations such as New England, the Upper Midwest and the aspen groves in Colorado and Utah.

"The aspens should come out looking really good in late September to mid-October," Pastelok added.

Some colors are expected elsewhere across the Rocky Mountains, Cascades and most of the Appalachians, but there is one larger zone where Pastelok said colors may not be quite as vivid.

Long-duration hot spells over the southern U.S. have put quite a bit of stress on trees from Texas to Alabama and northward into Illinois and Indiana. Severe weather events during the first half of fall could blow leaves off of the stressed trees around the same time as peak season.

"On top of that, we could see a big change in October where some cold air can come down causing an early frost," Pastelok added.

As a result, Pastelok said that colors in about a dozen states could be dull compared to other regions of the country.

An aerial view of the forested areas with a road amid trees with yellow, brown and green colored leaves and autumn foliage at Spider Forest and Nature Conservation Areas during autumn season in Gumushane, Turkiye on November 13, 2022. (Photo by Hakan Burak Altunoz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

As breathtaking as aerial images can be, photographers should check local restrictions before using a drone to capture a photo of a colorful hillside.

"In some locations, drone takeoffs and landings are restricted by state, local, territorial, or tribal government agencies," The FAA said on its website. This may include local, state and national parks, private property and near ongoing events.

People can use the B4UFLY app to see where drones can and cannot be flown.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.