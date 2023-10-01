October to usher in dramatic weather change for South Central

There's cooler air on the way for those sweltering in the south-central United States, but the region will have to endure severe thunderstorms and flooding risks to get there.

After an abnormally warm September in the southern Plains and Texas, temperatures more akin to autumn are finally forecast to sweep the region. The dramatic pattern change, however, will come with dangers of flooding and severe thunderstorms.

Warmth in Texas to finally end

Sweltering conditions from the summer lingered across the south central United States throughout September. Texas was especially warm with cities like Dallas, Austin and Lubbock all ending the month with temperatures 6 or more degrees Fahrenheit above the historical average. The city of San Antonio finished the month of September with temperatures averaging 7.2 degrees above the historical norm, with high temperatures in the 90s or 100s every single day.

Farther north, temperatures at the Dallas-Fort Worth airport were also quite balmy, only dropping below 70 four times in the entire month. The airport also set six new daily high-temperature records.

Now, AccuWeather forecasters say a major change is on the way.

The same storm system forecasted to bring abruptly cooler weather and even some snow to much of the West will be moving into the Plains as the week progresses.

"A cold front will push southeastward from the Rockies to the Gulf Coast during the second half of the week, bringing with it falling temperatures," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Heather Zehr.

Widespread high temperatures in the 80s are expected across Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. In the northern Texas panhandle and Oklahoma, afternoon temperatures may only reach the middle 70s. After Dallas had weeks of high temperatures in the 90s and lower 100s, temperatures will struggle to reach the lower 80s by Thursday afternoon. Highs in the middle 90s early this week in Little Rock, Arkansas, will be replaced with a high near 80 by late week.

"Even though this is a big temperature change, the highs forecasted by the end of the week will still be near, or only a couple of degrees below, the historical average for early October," Zehr explained.

Temperatures near the historical average are expected to continue through the end of the week and even into the first full weekend of October.

Severe thunderstorms, flood risk to proceed cooldown

The more comfortable conditions, and what will feel to some like the end of summer, will come at the cost of severe weather.

The clash of mild air in the Plains early week with the cool air coming out of the Rockies could produce severe thunderstorms for several days prior to the drop in temperature

Severe thunderstorms are first forecast to erupt across New Mexico and western Texas on Monday, threatening damaging wind gusts and hail into Monday night. On Tuesday, as the temperature clash shifts east, so too will the severe weather risk.

"The severe weather threat in the Plains will be most widespread on Tuesday, with residents from South Dakota to central Texas at risk into the evening hours," said Zehr.

Large hail and even isolated tornadoes could accompany damaging winds in the thunderstorms that ensue, especially in western Oklahoma and the western half of Texas.

"After the severe weather into Tuesday night, the weather situation may evolve into a heavy rain and a flash flooding threat," warned Zehr.

As the front moves to the south and east, it will bring rounds of thunderstorms along with it. Localized severe thunderstorms are still possible, but drenching downpours will be the more widespread risk from Wednesday through the end of the week.

AccuWeather meteorologists warn that some locations may see rain and thunderstorms lingering as late as Friday, depending on how long it takes for the front to move east and south of the region. The slower the front moves, the greater the risk that the same area gets several heavy downpours, heightening the flash flooding risk.

Accompanying the recent heat waves in the south central U.S. has also been a lack of rainfall, which could make the impacts from wet weather even worse.

During the months of August and September, Fort Worth, Texas only recorded 0.98 of an inch of rainfall, 20% of the historical average during this time frame. In Houston, only 29% of the historical average rainfall fell during the same two months.

The abnormally low rain amounts have put much of the region in worsening drought. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 19.4% of the south-central region is currently in extreme drought, an uptick from 1.1% three months ago. Additionally, the coverage of severe drought in the region quadrupled from 3.6% in late June to 16.1% in late September.

"The blossoming drought in parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana may make these areas more susceptible to flooding," said Zehr.

Dry ground has difficulty absorbing a plethora of water all at once. Instead, the water will pool on top of the ground and drain into any low-lying locations. Once the downpours end, the rain will eventually bring some relief to the drought-stricken regions.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.