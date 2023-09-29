State of emergency declared in NYC as flash flooding wreaks havoc

The extreme weather event could unleash up to a foot of rainfall in the New York City Tri-State area as a coastal storm sits offshore. Flooding has already brought the city to a standstill, stranding vehicles, closing roads and causing subway suspensions as rainfall records began to fall.

Copied

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day.

A coastal storm unleashed several inches of heavy rain on the New York City Tri-State area from late Thursday night into Friday, leading to flash flooding, stranded motorists, street closures, subway suspensions and hundreds of flight delays and cancellations. According to AccuWeather forecasters, downpours continuing into the early part of the weekend can lead to additional life-threatening flooding.

“It appears that the rainfall from this storm could be New York City’s heaviest since Hurricane Ida in 2021,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter said. That tropical rainstorm brought major flooding and more than 7 inches of rain to the city on the first day of September that year.

Because of the flash flooding situation unfolding, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a State of Emergency across New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley, posting on X (formerly known as Twitter), “Please take steps to stay safe and remember to never attempt to travel on flooded roads.”

As of 2 p.m. EDT Friday afternoon, more than 4 inches of rain had fallen at New York's Central Park, including nearly 2 inches in an hour between 9:00 and 10:00 a.m. EDT, as bands of heavy rain were moving in from offshore. There were also unofficial reports of more than 6 inches of rain, and the event was only beginning to unfold.

Flash flooding inundates NYC area

Additional heavy rain could bring total rainfall amounts to nearly a foot by early Saturday in the Tri-State area, which is the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ for the storm's rainfall.

"Residents of these areas should closely monitor the AccuWeather forecast, be alert for any warnings issued for their community and watch for and avoid rapidly rising water," added Porter.

Rain closing in on records, leading to major flooding

It has already been a wet month in New York City, and this storm should put this month's total rainfall in rare territory. Through 2 p.m. EDT on Friday, more than 14 inches of rain had fallen in September, making this the second wettest September since records began in 1869. The wettest September stands at 16.85 inches of rain set back in 1882.

The daily rainfall record for Sept. 29 in the city was toppled, with the old record of 2.17 inches from 1963 already broken before 10:00 a.m. EDT Friday. In fact, Sept. 29 became the wettest September day on record at JFK airport, NWS said, which kept records starting in 1948.

The remarkable intensity of the rain falling made for a nightmarish morning commute on Friday, disrupting multiple methods of travel into and out of the city.

The Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) suspended train services at many stations, and there were extensive delays where New York City subway trains were still running on Friday morning.

“There is only extremely limited subway service available because of heavy flooding caused by rainfall. Service may be suspended on certain stations,” MTA said on its website.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

At least one terminal was closed as floodwaters affected LaGuardia Airport. Flight delays had topped 275, and cancellations closed in on 250 at LaGuardia by 1:30 p.m. EDT Friday, according to FlightAware.

Numerous photos and videos posted to social media showed flooding and water flowing across streets, in the subway, on buses and along major thoroughfares.

Our NYSDOT crews are actively patrolling our downstate roadways to monitor the flood conditions and clear any debris from travel lanes and culverts to keep traffic and water flowing as efficiently as possible.



📷Hutchinson River Parkway northbound at Mill road pic.twitter.com/3Yjs8tHext — NYSDOT (@NYSDOT) September 29, 2023

Tom Winter, a reporter for NBC News, reported that the NYPD and FDNY were responding to numerous flooded basements and even roof and ceiling collapses related to the heavy rain.

The National Weather Service relayed reports of flooding across all five of the boroughs, including reports of closed roads and detours and multiple cars stranded with water up to windows. Flooding also forced the evacuation of the David A. Boody School in Brooklyn.

More downpours can linger life-threatening flooding into the weekend

According to AccuWeather forecasters, the slow-moving storm leading to the flooding rain will continue to douse the New York City area, and a wider area extending from the eastern mid-Atlantic into southern New England, through Saturday morning.

Downpours will last into Friday night before finally backing off on Saturday morning around New York City, and floodwaters can even linger on roadways long after the final raindrops have fallen.

"Drivers are advised to be especially mindful to avoid areas where water covers streets because it is impossible to know how deep the water is or how fast the water is moving," said Porter. "Just 6 inches of swiftly moving water is enough to sweep up a car, and tragically, flooding situations result in many injuries and lives lost every year."

High pressure returning later this weekend and into next week will bring a much-needed reprieve from rain during the first few days of October, as sunshine and warm conditions will reign for the new week.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.