Uptick in humidity, thunderstorms forecast for Northeast Labor Day weekend

AccuWeather meteorologists say that Mother Nature will send a reminder during the upcoming holiday weekend that summer is not over yet, despite a brief fall-like pattern during the first couple days of September.

"After a warmer-than-normal August for many places across the Northeast, September will begin on a seasonable note," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Andrew Kienzle.

The month of August came to a close with pleasant weather, including low humidity, and the weather through Friday in the region will serve as an early fall preview. Most of the region is not expected to deal with any wet conditions, but one exception could be far northern New England, which may have a few showers on Thursday.

For those hoping for one last trip to the beach, lake or mountains, the unofficial end of summer will be just what warm-weather fans are hoping for.

By Friday, a warming trend will be underway in the mid-Atlantic. Farther north, the early taste of fall will continue in New England.

Although much of the mid-Atlantic will begin to warm up at the end of the week, it will take until the beginning of the Labor Day weekend for New England and upstate New York for temperatures to soar above normal. Meteorologists say Saturday will also mark an uptick in humidity levels.

As the humidity increases, the added moisture will allow for the possibility of a spotty afternoon thunderstorm in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania on Saturday. This will be the exception rather than the rule, and most places will begin the long weekend on a dry note.

Temperatures will continue their upward trend on Sunday, and even New England will become more humid by then. With normal high and low temperatures beginning to fall at a more rapid pace as September begins, some locations are forecast to be nearly 10 degrees above normal. In fact, it is not out of the question that a few spots approach records.

"Some daily records could be challenged in places such as Philadelphia, where Sunday's forecast high of 91 degrees will approach the record of 93 degrees set in 2018," Kienzle said.

As the higher humidity levels settle over the region, there will also be an increase in showers and thunderstorms. A cold front will also enhance the coverage of storms, and one could occur almost anywhere in the region. The thunderstorms are not expected to turn severe, AccuWeather forecasters say.

Even though most places will fall short of rewriting the record books, the heat combined with the humidity will make AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures several degrees higher than what the thermometer reads.

The aforementioned front will slow down on Monday. Cooler and drier air will return to northern New England as high pressure noses in, but humidity will remain high elsewhere. Even where the humidity remains elevated, more clouds should keep temperatures at lower levels than on Sunday. With the front around, the thunderstorm risk will continue.

"Rain and storms could impact most areas of the mid-Atlantic on Monday which could act to spoil some outdoor plans," cautioned Kienzle.

Temperatures are forecast to stay near to above normal following the holiday weekend. New England should remain dry, but the mid-Atlantic will still have a chance of showers and thunderstorms. More substantial warmth may attempt to return northward again by the end of next week.

