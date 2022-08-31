200-year-old desert giant collapsed following seasonal rain

This iconic symbol of the Southwest stood for two centuries, but even as past visitors mourned its loss and posted photos of the statuesque landmark in all of its glory, park officials pointed out what it hopes to be a “silver lining.”

An old cactus known as the Bicentennial Cactus and a popular landmark that had looked over the Sutherland Wash since shortly after the turn of the 19th century collapsed following heavy rain in southern Arizona.

"Powerful seasonal rains can quickly make an impact on the desert landscape. The loss of this huge, iconic ~200-year-old Saguaro on the Romero Ruins trail overlooking the Sutherland Wash at Catalina State Park in Tucson is one change regular park visitors can't miss," the Arizona Department of Parks said over Facebook.

The Saguaro is the largest cactus in the U.S. and usually grows up to 40 feet tall, with the largest one measuring 78 feet, according to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. The department told AccuWeather that it estimated the Saguaro was between 40 to 50 feet tall with over 30 arms. But when the cactus was found, the once towering cactus broke at the stem with its gargantuan arms sprawled out across the ground.

The collapsed Saguaro cactus has stood on the Romero Ruins trail for nearly two centuries. (Facebook/Arizona Department of Parks) (Facebook/Arizona State Parks)

"We don't know the day it fell over, but it was sometime during the heavy rains Tucson received during August," Arizona State Parks and Trails Communications Coordinator Elisabeth Haugan said.

The day before the Arizona Department of Parks posted, thunderstorms rumbled to life across southeastern Arizona on Aug. 28, AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert said.

"While a majority of these storms were rather scattered in nature, it does look like a few made it into the vicinity of Catalina State Park," Gilbert said. "Rainfall amounts across the region were measured between 0.15 and 0.50 of an inch. Totals could have been higher in the park itself, but even a seemingly small amount of rainfall can have major impacts in the desert."

Tucson, less than 15 miles south of the park, normally receives about 2 inches of rainfall throughout the month of August. This August, the city received 2.82 inches within the month, or 142% of its average monthly rainfall, according to Gilbert.

She added that July and August are the wettest months of the year in the area, largely due to the North American monsoon season impacts.

The roughly 200-year-old Saguaro as it stood on the Romero Ruins Trail at Catalina State Park in Tucson, Arizona. (Facebook/Arizona Department of Parks) (Facebook/Arizona State Parks)

Many visitors to the Catalina State Park recalled their visit in the comments of the Facebook post and included photos of the giant, showing the full scale of just how tall it had grown over the course of two centuries.

In one, a man stood next to the iconic cactus's stem. The top of his head was just shy of where the main cluster of arms sprouted from the plant. Many others also showed the massive cactus towering over travelers, casting a shade that offered respite from the sun's rays.

Since the plant had fallen off of the trail, it will remain where it landed and provide habitat and food for creatures as it decomposes, according to park officials.

"Sad, but nice to think it'll still be a beautiful home for many critters for years to come!" the Arizona Game & Fish Department commented on the post. The Arizona Department of Parks added that this was "the silver lining to the fall of this icon!"

