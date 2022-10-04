Unseasonable warmth to maintain grip on Northwest, spread south into California

Abnormally high heat has been in place across the Northwest in recent days, making conditions feel more like summer than the middle of fall. Unlike the cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s that are typical in many cities this time of year, the mercury has surged into the 80s, even breaking daily record highs in some areas.

AccuWeather forecasters say that the warmth is not going to dissipate this week, and it should begin to spread southward into the warmer regions of California. While the forecast temperatures wouldn't be notable in July and August, they will certainly feel out of place this late in the year.

"The calendar recently flipped to October, but it certainly will not feel like fall across the West," AccuWeather Meteorologist Joe Curtis said.

Some of the hottest weather recently was felt in Portland, Oregon, where the mercury surged to 88 degrees Fahrenheit Sunday. This fell just short of the city's daily record of 90 degrees, which was set back in 1970. It was also not the first day of abnormal heat, with Saturday reaching 86 degrees the day prior.

Meanwhile, the more northerly latitude and proximity to water kept Seattle's temperatures a little lower, although they were still unusual for the time of year. This past Saturday's high of 80 set a record for the date, beating the previous record high of 77 degrees from 1980.

Temperatures Monday in Seattle reached 78 degrees. It marked the third consecutive day that temperatures of 75 or higher were recorded there; this is the first time on record that's happened in October in the city, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

"Who else is ready for actual October weather?," the NWS office asked its followers on Twitter.

AccuWeather meteorologists say several factors will contribute to the warmer-than-normal conditions.

An upper-level disturbance will swing just north of the region over the next day or two, keeping temperatures closer to normal. However, a sprawling area of high pressure will build in behind it and also expand southward as it brings the heat along with it, according to Curtis. He also noted that the surge of cold air in the Midwest and Northeast could help push the jet stream northward farther west, helping reinforce the heat.

Temperatures in the 70s are forecast in Portland for Tuesday and Wednesday before they slowly climb upward once again. Friday and Saturday may bring the peak of the heat, with high temperatures reaching into the low 80s both days. Some could find the warmth uncomfortable at times, especially since many buildings in the region are not equipped with air conditioning.

Farther north, the typical chill in the air will be replaced by rather pleasant weather. In Seattle, where the average high for early October is in the low 60s, highs in the low to mid-70s are in store for Friday and Saturday. AccuWeather meteorologists say this weather is quite unusual for October; the current record high there for Friday is around 75 F and the record high for Saturday is 80.

Meanwhile, heat will begin to build farther south, especially toward inland areas where less influence from the Pacific Ocean will be felt. In Sacramento, California, a city that is no stranger to extreme heat, highs should reach the 90s by Wednesday. By Saturday, temperatures should peak in the mid-90s, before steadily falling.

Heat levels should be similar in Fresno, California, if not even more intense. Despite typical highs in the low to mid-80s, the city is likely to reach 90 every day through at least Saturday, when a high of 95 degrees is forecast.

Those searching for cooler weather may need to wait a while, or at least until late in the upcoming weekend.

"By Sunday or Monday, an area of low pressure may form along the California coast, helping to pull down cooler air and put an end to the heat," Curtis said.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.