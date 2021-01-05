Tropical Cyclone Danilo may near Mascarene Islands late this week
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Jan. 5, 2021 10:56 AM EST
Tropical Cyclone Danilo has churned across the open waters of the southern Indian Ocean since the start of the new year, but a shift to a westward track could cause the cyclone to near land by the end of the week.
Danilo, a severe tropical storm with the intensity equivalent to that of a tropical storm on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, is expected to remain a tropical cyclone on its trek across the southern Indian Ocean and can first near the Island of Rodrigues by the end of the week.
Continuing on this course, Mauritius and Reunion may also see impacts from the cyclone over the weekend.
While significant strengthening is not expected, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Jason Nicholls expects Danilo to largely maintain intensity through at least Thursday.
When passing near Rodrigues around the end of the week and early in the weekend, Danilo can still maintain moderate tropical storm intensity.
“Some weakening is possible as the storm passes the Mascarene Islands into the weekend,” added Nicholls. This weakening is most likely as Danilo passes by the islands of Mauritius and Reunion.
In general, squally conditions are expected as Danilo passes nearby just to the north of the Mascarene Islands.
“Rainfall of 25-75 mm (1-3 inches) is expected across the Mascarene Islands with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 100 mm (4 inches),” Nicholls said.
Nicholls also expects wind gusts of 65-80 km/h (40-50 mph) when Danilo makes its closest approach.
In addition to downing some weaker tree branches, these winds will also stir up dangerous surf later this week and into the weekend across the southwestern Indian Ocean.
If the center of the cyclone tracks slightly farther to the south and closer to any of the Mascarene Islands, rain and wind impacts could be greater.
Beyond passing near the Mascarene Islands, there can be eventual impacts to eastern Madagascar later next week. It also remains possible that Danilo curves more to the south and weakens while moving farther into the southern Indian Ocean.
Should Danilo track westward and bring impacts to eastern Madagascar, AccuWeather meteorologists currently do not expect impacts to be as significant as Severe Tropical Storm Chalane that crossed the country during late December.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.