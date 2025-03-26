Temperature war brewing for northeastern US this weekend as summer and winter do battle

Warm and cold air will go head-to-head in the Northeast this weekend with temperatures climbing into the 80s F in some areas while other locations hover in the 30s and 40s. Which side of the fence will you be on?

Spring is often a battle between two seasons—winter and summer—but usually over hundreds, if not thousands, of miles across the United States. However, the Northeast will be smack in the middle of a temperature battle this weekend, with ice and snow occurring across the north, a clammy ocean breeze in some coastal locations and temperatures soaring to summerlike levels in others.

Some people will experience highs in the 70s and 80s F while others will see highs in the 30s and 40s, AccuWeather meteorologists say. To complicate matters, the divide between warm and chilly air may shift from one day to the next.

In some cases, huge temperature differences of 30 to 50 degrees can occur in as little as a few dozen miles. A mere shift of the wind from one direction to another can cause temperatures to jump or plummet dozens of degrees in a couple of hours.

The zone most likely to have major temperature differences will extend across New York state and central and southern New England.

For example, the high in Boston is projected to be in the low 40s on Saturday, while in New York City, temperatures are forecast to reach the mid-70s. Farther west, widespread highs well into the 70s to the lower 80s are in store for much of Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia and Ohio.

Should the boundary or front shift farther to the north, temperatures would surge into the 70s to perhaps near 80 across southern New England on west to southwest breezes.

"As of Wednesday, there has been a more northward trend with the warm conditions for this weekend, compared to earlier this week," AccuWeather Meteorologist Tyler Roys said.

On the other hand, should the front shift southward due to a north-northeast breeze along the mid-Atlantic coast, temperatures could plunge into the 50s and 40s from New York City to the New Jersey and Delaware beaches.

"We will be closely watching for any continuation or reversal of these trends in the coming days," Roys added.

These fluctuations can occur either day of the weekend and into early next week as well as shift from one part of the day into the next. Those with outdoor plans should closely monitor daily and hourly forecasts for last-minute changes that could occur, depending on the position of that front.

At the very least, it may dictate as to how to dress for one day versus the next or the morning versus the afternoon.

Much cooler air is more likely to push southward along the mid-Atlantic coast on Sunday. Temperatures in New York City are forecast to hover in the 50s—some 20 degrees lower than Saturday, for example.

Farther north, there will be a zone where temperatures hover in the 30s and pockets of wet snow, ice and a wintry mix will occur this weekend. These conditions are most likely from portions of northern New York to central and northern New England.

Down south, in the warm zone, from Sunday to Monday, it will feel like summertime, with humid conditions. The combination of warmth, high humidity and an approaching cold front will set off thunderstorms. Some of the storms from late Sunday to Monday can be severe, with strong wind gusts, hail and flash flooding.

Prior to any thunderstorms, the combination of warm and breezy conditions can substantially elevate the brush fire threat.

There remains a significant amount of brush, including grasses, leaves and dead branches, on the ground in wooded areas. These fuels have had all winter to dry out and become combustible. Extreme caution is urged with outdoor power equipment and open flames. Avoid parking vehicles in these areas to reduce the risk of hot exhaust systems igniting a fire.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.