State of emergency declared as wildfires ravage the Carolinas, threaten hurricane recovery

Six months after Helene ravaged parts of North Carolina, the region is dealing with wildfires fueled by a large number of trees brought down by the storm and officials are concerned the two largest fires could merge.

Several wildfires burning in Polk County, North Carolina, forced dozens of residents to evacuate their homes on Tuesday, March 25.

Key Takeaways:

•Black Cove Complex Fire: 3,046 Acres, 0% Contained, 7 homes destroyed.

•Deep Woods Fire: 2,923 Acres, 0% Contained, 1 home destroyed.

•Fish Hook Fire: 199 Acres, 72% Contained.

•Dozens of mandatory evacuations in North and South Carolina.

Strong winds and low humidity are causing several wildfires to spread through western North Carolina, risking more damage to some areas still recovering from Hurricane Helene.

A "Home Sweet Home" sign is seen outside a home that was destroyed by a fire on March 23, 2025 in Columbus, North Carolina. (Photo credit: Allison Joyce/Getty Images)

Six months after Helene ravaged parts of the state, the region is dealing with wildfires fueled by a large number of trees brought down by the storm. Officials are concerned the two largest fires could merge.

The biggest fire, the Black Cove Complex Fire, is burning in timber on state-owned and private land, approximately 2 miles northeast of Saluda in Polk County. It's the highest-priority fire right now in the Southern U.S. The fire has burned just over 3,000 acres and is 0% contained. At least seven homes have been destroyed, and many others structures are threatened. Mandatory evacuations are in effect for several neigbhorhoods.

"Counties affected by these wildfires are under a State of Emergency, which allows emergency services the resources and flexibility they need to do their jobs," Gov. Josh Stein posted on X Wednesday morning. "Residents, please make sure you have emergency alerts on and pay attention to evacuation orders."

Transylvania County Wildfire Update- "Please stay out of the southern area of the county closest to the state line where wild fires are approaching from SC. Weather conditions today are not favorable for fire control so conditions could change rapidly. Be proactive!" — NC Emergency Management (@NCEmergency) March 26, 2025

Officials are worried the Black Cove Complex fire will combine with the Deep Woods Fire which is also burning a few miles from the small town of Saluda. The Deep Woods fire has scorched almost 3,000 acres and is also 0% contained. At least one home has been destroyed, and more than 100 houses have been evacuated amid mandatory orders.

“These two fires could possibly converge this week,” said NC Forest Service spokesman EJ Dwigans. “We have updated maps we’re going to have at our community meeting tonight. Everyone is going to tell you we need more resources on this fire. The winds are extremely high, and that’s what folks are dealing with in the field right now.”

A battle against multiple wildfires is underway in rural parts of North Carolina and South Carolina.

How Hurricane Helene is contributing to the wildfires

The fires have been difficult to contain due to timber downed by Hurricane Helene. The powerful storm, which swept through the region six months ago, left behind a trail of destruction that is now proving to be a major obstacle.

"The terrain in this area is steep and rugged, which poses challenges on its own. Add storm debris and landslides to the already existing challenges terrain present and direct attack becomes substantially more difficult," the NC Forest Service said. "Firefighters start constructing a fire line and reach an impassable point at which line construction is relocated and started again."

Debris from Hurricane Helene litters the side of the road as smoke hangs in the air near the Black Cove wildfire on March 24, 2025 in Polk County near Saluda, North Carolina. (Photo credit: Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, the National Hurricane Center released a final report on Hurricane Helene, finding it claimed the lives of 248 people, including 106 in North Carolina.

“In my career, 20-year career, this is the most fuel I’ve seen on the ground,” North Carolina Forest Service spokesperson Jeremy Waldrop told WLOS, describing the large number of leaves and trees that fell during the hurricane.

Debris from Hurricane Helene litters the riverbank as smoke hangs in the air near the Black Cove wildfire on March 24, 2025 in Polk Coutny near Saluda, North Carolina. Recovery efforts continue along the Green River in Western North Carolina nearly six months after Hurricane Helene. (Photo credit: Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Weary residents can only watch and wait

Just months after Helene, exhausted residents of North Carolina now find themselves battling a relentless wave of wildfires. Communities remain on edge, anticipating evacuation orders at any moment.

“We live in a rural area, and so not everyone has internet here or even has great cell service,” Polk County resident Melissa Holland told fire officials at a community meeting. “It’s very spotty,” she added, saying many residents rely on neighbors and word of mouth to hear about evacuation orders.

A code red air quality alert was issued Wednesday for parts of Polk and Swain counties by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality. A code red alert means that prolonged exposure to air may be unhealthy for anyone and everyone should limit outdoor activity. Those sensitive to air pollution, including children, older adults and people with asthma, should avoid going outdoors today.

Code Red 🔴Air Quality Action Day is in effect through midnight for Swain and Polk County due wildfires that are producing significant smoke on satellite. pic.twitter.com/eV5WRVDyzk — N.C. DEQ (@NCDEQ) March 26, 2025

Wildfires also burning in South Carolina

Dry air and gusty winds are also fanning the flames of several large wildfires burning in the mountainous areas of Greenville and Pickens County in South Carolina.

"Extreme fire behavior on both incidents Tuesday prompted immediate mandatory evacuations in Greenville and Pickens counties and led to significant expansion of both fires’ perimeters," the South Carolina Forestry Commission said Wednesday.

The Table Rock Fire grew to 2,293 acres with 0% containment as of Tuesday evening, and the Persimmon Ridge Fire exploded to almost 1,000 acres with 0% containment. Four teenage hikers accidentally started the fire, according to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office, and due to the dry conditions, it quickly spread out of control.

Mandatory evacuations are underway in Greenville and Pickens counties, South Carolina, due to raging wildfires.



The Table Rock fire, which has consumed over 2,200 acres with 0% containment, is reported to have been started by four teen hikers. pic.twitter.com/DgG4ixbyPj — AccuWeather (@accuweather) March 26, 2025

The fast-spreading fire has prompted the closure of Table Rock Park along with Caesars Head State Park and Jones Gap State Park.

The Persimmon Ridge Fire, which has burned almost 1,000 acres, is also at 0% containment.

The National Weather Service has issued another Red Flag Warning for parts of western North Carolina and the Upstate on Wednesday from noon to 8 p.m. Gusty winds and very low relative humidity will create an increased fire danger, so burn bans are in effect across both North Carolina and South Carolina until further notice.

The burn ban prohibits all outdoor burning, including yard debris burning, prescribed burning, campfires, bonfires and other recreational fires in all unincorporated areas of the state.

Unfortunately, AccuWeather forecasters say there is no rain in the forecast for the Carolinas until Sunday into Monday, when rainfall from a storm will impact Eastern states.