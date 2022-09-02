Surge of tropical moisture to bring needed drought relief to Texas, Southwest

Much-needed drought relief is on the way for parts of Texas as the atmosphere sends a substantial increase in moisture from the Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico toward the United States. Meanwhile, areas farther west in New Mexico and Arizona could face another round of flash flooding, especially if a tropical storm from the Pacific Ocean gets involved later next week, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

Even though no organized tropical depression, tropical storm or hurricane will move into Texas through early next week, tropical moisture will still be plentiful. There is the potential for a few inches to perhaps a half a foot of rain to fall on some locations over a period of several days.

There are a number of factors that will lead to repeating rounds of showers and thunderstorms that will concentrate on southeastern and central Texas as well as the central Gulf Coast states in the coming days.

"A broad zone of low pressure exists between high pressure off the southeast U.S. coast and over the interior western U.S.," AccuWeather Expert Senior Meteorologist Dave Houk said. "In the upper levels of the atmosphere, there is a large southward dip in the jet stream that is also contributing to the wet pattern."

Areas just east of the jet stream dip will ultimately end up being the wettest in the pattern. That zone is likely to extend across the southeastern part of Texas into portions of southern Louisiana. Much of this region recently received frequent rainfall that helped reverse drought conditions that had built during the first two-thirds of the summer season.

Part of the zone that will be hit by the heaviest rain had an extremely dry and hot June and July, but then the pattern flipped to wetter and cooler conditions in August, according to Houk.

Rainfall in the Houston area during August ranged from 4-9 inches, which forecasters say is near average to two times that of normal for the month. Corpus Christi, Texas, picked up just over 11 inches of rain, which is about four times the normal of 2.75 inches.

About 50% of Texas remains in severe drought or worse, according to the latest United States Drought Monitor report. The greatest concentration of extreme to exceptional drought is in the central counties of the state, where many of the reservoirs are located.

Shower and thunderstorm activity is forecast to reach the central parts of the Lone Star State into early next week. AccuWeather meteorologists expect the rainfall in locations such as San Angelo and Abilene to be more sporadic. There is the likelihood of a shower or thunderstorm just about every day in Dallas, but nothing like what happened in mid-August is foreseen at this time. The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex was hit by a 1,000-year flooding event in August when 6-12 inches of rain poured down in a matter of hours.

"With a pattern such as this, there is always the risk of flash urban flooding and quick rises on small streams in the region," Houk said. Low water crossings, which are fairly common in rural locations of Texas, could be too dangerous to travel through into next week.

"Disruptions to travel and outdoor Labor Day weekend holiday activities are to be expected due to the unsettled weather pattern," Houk added.

Some downpours will extend farther to the east and reach portions of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, northern Florida and Georgia this weekend. The downpours are not likely to have a significant impact on major river levels in the region.

In late August, torrential rain in the Jackson, Mississippi, area caused the Pearl River to rise, and the subsequent flooding affected the city's main water treatment plant. This left more than 150,000 people without access to drinkable running water.

Tropical moisture could also impact the southwestern US

AccuWeather long-range meteorologists are also keeping an eye on tropical activity in the eastern Pacific for possible impacts in the southwestern U.S.

On the heels of Javier, which was a tropical storm as of Friday midday, local time, a new system is forecast to develop just off the coast of Mexico either this weekend or early next week. AccuWeather forecasters have given this system a high chance of becoming the next named storm in the eastern Pacific. The next name on the list of storms for the eastern Pacific hurricane season is Kay.



Steering breezes are forecast to guide Javier out to sea and into cooler waters well away from land. The next system on deck in the East Pacific has a significant chance of taking a northward turn and could make landfall over the Baja Peninsula or perhaps over the Mexico mainland later next week.

Should that system track inland over Mexico late next week, the next stop could be the southwestern U.S.

"There is a chance that tropical moisture associated with this system could interact with a front that drops southeastward over the Western U.S.," AccuWeather Long-Range Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said, adding that areas from Western Texas, including the Big Bend area, westward through New Mexico and Arizona could potentially be in the zone of flooding rainfall by the second weekend of September.

In some areas of the Southwest that are being affected by a long-lasting major heat wave, downpours could sweep in and offer relief late next week. It is possible that downpours could extend into parts of southern Utah and Southern California.

Since the North American monsoon tends to wind down during September, this could be the last major wave of moisture this year for the Southwestern states.

