'Storm train' packing heavy rain, gusty winds returning to the Northwest to start November

A series of storms will wallop the Pacific Northwest into next week, AccuWeather experts say, with the potential for flooding downpours and wind damage, especially near the coast.

A storm from the Pacific will arrive in the Northwest before the end of the week, kicking off a new weather pattern that will bring several waves of rain and mountain snow.

After an extended break from rain and snow for the better part of the last week, the Pacific Northwest will be socked by a series of storms packing significant bouts of precipitation and strong winds to begin November, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

This stormy setup, which typically occurs heading into and during the winter months, is often called a storm train since weather systems arrive in a furious and steady succession for at least a week. That looks to be the case through the weekend and into next week.

Since the storms will be flush with moisture from the Pacific Ocean, several inches of rain are in the forecast, starting with the first storm arriving during the middle part of this week. Strong wind gusts that can lead to wind damage will also be possible with each storm, especially near the coast.

"An active jet stream will bring this parade of storms to the Northwest as we start November," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Heather Zehr.

This infrared satellite from Tuesday morning shows the two storms approaching the Pacific Northwest and when they will impact the region. (AccuWeather)

The jet stream is a fast-moving river of air, located at the level in the atmosphere where jets cruise, that often steers storms and separates cold and warm air masses. Over the last several days dating back to last week, the jet stream was well north of the Pacific Northwest, promoting warm and dry conditions while storms came ashore in western Canada. As it sinks to the south and settles over the region for the next week, prolonged storminess will return.

The initial storm will arrive on Wednesday along the Pacific Northwest coast, with rain forecast to spread inland through Wednesday night.

"Moisture will be plentiful with the first storm as it moves through Washington and Oregon from Wednesday through Thursday," said Zehr. "Rainfall amounts could surpass 5 inches in some of the higher terrain, especially near the coast, which can lead to rises on nearby streams and rivers."

Along the Interstate 5 corridor, including in the cities of Portland and Seattle, rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches will be common from the initial storm. Since the heavier rain can coincide with Thursday morning's commute, travelers should allow for extra time and take it slow due to the expectation that water will pond on highways.

Winds from the first storm could gust as high as 50 mph near the coast. That can also be the case with the next storm expected to move through over the weekend, which can bring similar rainfall amounts.

The next storm could wash away some outdoor weekend plans with the first raindrops arriving late Friday night or Saturday morning, with waves of heavier rain likely to bring localized flooding. Damp and dreary weather is likely to linger into Sunday which could once again bog down outdoor activities.

While the storm earlier last week in the Northwest brought accumulating snow to most of the Cascades, that will not be the case this time. Warmer air accompanying the Pacific moisture should restrict any snow to above pass levels in these mountains in Washington and Oregon.

"This storm train will bring mostly rainy weather with high snow levels as they follow one after the other through the weekend," added Zehr.

Snowfall levels, however, are expected to be lower in the Rockies as moisture from the storms arrives there a day or so after the Northwest. This means the best chance of accumulating snow from these storms will occur in the higher terrain in Idaho, Montana and Wyoming.

After the storms this week and this weekend, it will remain unsettled across the Northwest through at least the first half of next week. While the timing and exact locations of heaviest rain are yet to be determined, residents and visitors alike should plan for at least a bout or two of rain every few days in the new week, as moisture continues to be flung ashore.

