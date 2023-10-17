Bear breaks into Connecticut home, steals lasagna from the freezer

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Security cameras were rolling at a Connecticut home when a bear wandered inside, stole a lasagna from the freezer and climbed out a window.

Helena Houlis of Barkhamsted said she received an alert on her phone that her refrigerator door had been left open, leading her to check the footage on her Ring cameras.

The cameras recorded a bear wandering through the house to the kitchen, where it opened the freezer door.

A black bear stole a frozen lasagna from the kitchen of a home in Barkhamsted, Connecticut, on Oct. 11.

The bear snatched a lasagna from the freezer and then used the open door as a step to reach an open window.

The bruin burglar then wandered away from the property with its frozen pasta treat.

Houlis posted the series of videos to Facebook.

"We have seen a lot of bears in the last few years, but nothing ever like this," Houlis told WVIT-TV.