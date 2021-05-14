Record-challenging warmth forecast for drought-weary North Central states
By
Jessica Storm, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Updated May. 14, 2021 10:30 AM EDT
The Wadena Fire Department, performing controlled burning training on May 10, spotted this huge dust devil blowing across the dry landscape.
As the early part of the growing season continues in the northern Plains, heat will build this weekend, exacerbating drought conditions and raising concerns for an elevated wildfire risk from the northern Plains to south-central Canada.
Places like Rapid City, South Dakota, and Minneapolis started off the week about 10 degrees Fahrenheit below normal, but the warmth has been building steadily across the Plains.
A storm system is expected to bring rain and thunderstorms along with more warmth to the northern Plains on Friday. Residents of Omaha, Nebraska, and up through the Twin Cities area can expect rain and showers throughout the day. To the south, afternoon thunderstorms are headed to Denver and Kansas City, Missouri.
Unfortunately, nearly all precipitation is anticipated to avoid the most drought-stricken areas, including Bismarck, North Dakota, a city that is running at 55% of its normal rainfall so far this month and 41% since the beginning of 2021.
About 85% of all North Dakota is experiencing extreme drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor, while 100% of the state is at least abnormally dry.
This extreme drought spills into other states and Canadian provinces, including South Dakota, Montana, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.
With the upcoming heat, much of the region is forecast to dry out, bringing no relief to these areas in need of precipitation. The National Weather Service of Billings, Montana, posted an outlook from the Climate Prediction Center showing the warmer and drier future on the way for the Plains.
Building heat across the region will come to a climax next week, forecasters say.
Warmth will move from the Rockies to the Dakotas and into the Upper Midwest next week, according to AccuWeather long-range meteorologists. Temperature departures can range 7-14 degrees above normal in the Dakotas, Nebraska and Minnesota.
"Heat is forecast to build across the northern Plains and south-central Canada by late this weekend and early next week as the jet stream moves well to the north," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson.
"The highest temperatures are likely to be on Monday and Tuesday. While widespread 80s are expected, parts of northeastern Montana, southern Saskatchewan and southern Manitoba may reach the lower 90s," Adamson said.
Miles City, Montana, is expected to have temperatures rise into the mid-80s on Tuesday, which is quite toasty compared to the upper 60s the city generally has in mid-May.
"Although most places will fall short of records, there could be a few exceptions," said Adamson. Across the Canadian border, Winnipeg, Manitoba, is forecast to reach 92 degrees on Tuesday, tying the record set in 1972.
In Regina, Saskatchewan, temperatures are anticipated to fall just one degree shy of matching the 1901 record of 89 F on Monday.
With next week's intense heat, the risk for wildfires is expected to rise. Several fires ignited in April in the region, including the Horse Pasture Fire in North Dakota and the Schroeder Fire in South Dakota. Both of those fires covered thousands of acres.
Residents should take precautions to prevent wildfires, including reporting unattended campfires and properly disposing of cigarettes and matches.
Thankfully for fire danger and drought situations alike, this warm wave is not expected to stay extreme for very long.
"Well-above-normal temperatures are expected to continue into late next week, but 80s and lower 90s will be replaced by 70s and lower 80s by Thursday," Adamson said.
