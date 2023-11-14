Rainstorm to drench parts of Florida into Thursday

Pouring rain will cause disruptions to travel and outdoor plans, but the storm that will trigger the wet weather, with the help of tropical moisture, will also protect the region from a brewing weather threat in the Caribbean.

There is a high chance that a system in the Caribbean will organize into the 20th named storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

AccuWeather meteorologists say that a storm responsible for up to several inches of rain along the western and central Gulf coast is already heading eastward and will cause downpours and the risk of localized flooding to ramp up over the Sunshine State through midweek.

Disruptions to travel and outdoor plans are expected in Florida through Wednesday night and into Thursday. Even though a broad shield of rain is not likely nor will rain last very long, where rain does occur, it can pour.

Those heading to area theme parks in Orlando and Tampa well ahead of Thanksgiving week may want to consider a plastic poncho should downpours target the immediate area.

There is the risk of brief flooding in urban areas and ponding on highways that drain poorly.

"As the storm moves from west to east across the Florida Peninsula, it will begin to tap tropical moisture from the Caribbean," AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologist Joe Bauer said.

Moisture is sufficient from the Gulf to trigger intense downpours, but once tropical humidity is injected, rainfall potential will be boosted, Bauer said.

Bauer pointed out that southeastern Florida, in particular the Miami and Fort Lauderdale areas, could be a trouble spot where moisture converges and leads to significant flash flooding. A general 4-8 inches of rain may fall in this area, with locally higher amounts, mainly from Wednesday afternoon to Wednesday night.

That enhanced rainfall may be fueled by a secondary disturbance emerging from near Cuba. That disturbance is likely to take over as the main storm and then swing northward to affect New England as a nor'easter Saturday.

Some of the rain may dissipate during energy transfer from the older Gulf storm to the new storm that develops near the Florida Straits. However, much of Florida is likely to receive at least some rain from the system before its departure later Thursday and Thursday night.

The same storm may act as a bit of a buffer or protection against a tropical system brewing in the western Caribbean. As the storm near Florida lifts northward, west-to-northwest winds in its wake will help to keep any intensifying tropical system originating from the Caribbean well to the east of the United States.

Another benefit of the Gulf/Florida Straits system will be drought-easing rain for some locations. Close to 80% of the Sunshine State was experiencing abnormally dry conditions or worse, according to the latest report from the United States Drought Monitor.

Rain was already falling on the extreme drought area in the western part of the Florida Panhandle Tuesday. Some rain is likely to fall on drought-stricken areas, similar in severity, along the west-central part of the Florida Peninsula.

The combination of the developing storm and an area of high pressure over the western Atlantic will create stiff east-to-northeast winds along Florida's east coast and northward through the Carolinas for much of this week. Swimmers will be at risk for pounding waves and strong rip currents.

The stiff onshore winds will ease in Florida as the storm moves northward Friday.

A little moisture will likely remain behind into Saturday over Florida, so spotty showers cannot be ruled out. The shower activity will end once a cold front pushes through the state during the weekend.

Will the weather cooperate for busy Thanksgiving travel in Florida?

Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Miami are the top three Thanksgiving travel destinations, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). Huge numbers of travelers -- 55 million-plus -- are expected to hit the roads, skies and rails this Thanksgiving across the U.S., according to AAA's projection for 2023.

For those heading to the Sunshine State next week, conditions look to be dry most of the time.

However, there is the potential for a storm to bring showers and thunderstorms, resulting in travel delays in the days immediately after Thanksgiving. The wettest days will depend on the speed and strength of the storm. That same weather maker will likely produce a swath of rain from the lower Mississippi Valley to the Northeast, which could lead to delays at significant travel hubs during the early to middle part of next week.

Around the central Florida theme parks, highs most days next week will be in the middle to upper 70s F, with nighttime lows in the mid-50s to near 60 next week. Meanwhile, highs at the southeastern Florida beaches will be mainly in the 80s, with nighttime lows within a few degrees of 70.

