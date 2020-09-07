Plains to be inundated by repeated rounds of rain as cooler air sweeps in
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Sep. 7, 2020 12:47 PM
The unofficial end of summer will feel more like the start of winter in some cities following a major drop in temperature.
Rounds of wet weather and gusty winds will spread over parts of the Plains to start the week as a potent storm system drops south over the region.
The same storm that is causing temperatures to plummet and bringing late-summer snow to the Rocky Mountains through the beginning of the week will also bring wet weather to the center of the country.
A storm system sinking south across the West as well as the Plains will help to usher in this change in the pattern.
The storm arrived across the northern U.S. on Monday and is expected to spread areas of rain across the Dakotas, Minnesota and into Nebraska.
The storm will sink south into northern Texas on Tuesday where it will sit into Wednesday. As the storm lingers over this area into the middle of the week, rounds of rain and some thunderstorms are expected to develop from Nebraska and Texas to Wisconsin and Iowa.
As the storm reaches the southern Plains, it will be able to pull in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, creating pockets of heavier rain that could lead to rainfall totals of 2-4 inches across this region. This will be most likely in parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas and will be the most likely location for an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 6 inches.
Widespread rainfall totals of 1-2 inches are expected across the rest of the region. Any rain can help to ease the moderate to severe drought conditions that have been developing across the Plains through the summer months.
The clash of cold, dry air arriving across the warm and humid southern Plains will also help to spark heavy thunderstorms from Missouri to Texas on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The storms can bring downpours that can increase the risk of flash flooding across the region as well as gusty winds.
Motorists traveling along interstates 35, 40, 70 and 80 through Wednesday should be wary of reduced visibility in heavier downpours and ponding on low-lying roadways.
This storm system will also whip up wind gusts of 40-60 mph across the central U.S. from Monday night to Tuesday night as it arrives across the region. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 80 mph will be possible.
Winds of this speed can cause localized damage to structures and crops and kick up dust in areas that have been dry before wet weather arrives.
This storm system will also help to usher cooler air across Plains. While temperature drops are not expected to be record challenging, like in Denver, some areas can expect cooler conditions to end the week.
Afternoon temperatures in the 90s F across Texas and Kansas on Monday will be replaced with much lower temperatures by the middle of the week.
The temperature in Wichita, Kansas, is expected to climb near 100 F on Monday will fall into the middle 70s on Tuesday. By Wednesday, the thermometer will struggle to climb above 60 F.
Amarillo, Texas, is also expected to be in the upper 90s on Monday. On Tuesday, the high will stall in the upper 60s, and on Wednesday, the afternoon will be chilly with a high of only 46 F.
The normal high temperature for both Wichita and Amarillo for the beginning of September is around 86 F.
Cool and rain conditions are forecast to continue across the central U.S. into Thursday as the storm system begins to move east and weaken.
