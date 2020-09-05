Californians brace for escalated wildfire danger despite cooler weather
By
Mark Puleo, AccuWeather staff writer &
Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Sep. 7, 2020 3:27 PM
More than 200 people were airlifted to safety on Sept. 6, as the Creek Fire raged out of control, blocking the only exit from a camping area at Mammoth Pool Reservoir in California’s Sierra National Forest.
A record-breaking burnt acreage total has only been further fueled by record-breaking temperatures with parched conditions, rendering the Golden State a near-desert state. And even though temperatures will be slashed, a new weather factor could give firefighters an even more troublesome time.
Intensely burning wildfires have ravaged much of the state in recent months and recently ignited blazes have accelerated fears. According to AccuWeather meteorologists, heavy winds
Along with the wildfires that have now burned more state acreage than any other year on record, according to the National Interagency Fire Center, a holiday weekend full of record-breaking temperatures has Golden State residents hoping for cooler days.
That should arrive soon, experts say.
"The record-breaking heat has waned as the dome of high pressure that brought the incredible temperatures has weakened," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Houk said. "But that recent heatwave has helped further dry out fuels."
While cooler days may be en route, they will likely come with strong winds that should only make firefighting conditions harder for crews.
Gusty winds from an area of higher pressure situation farther east will ramp up the fire risk through Wednesday, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Courtney Spamer. Spamer added that the most troublesome wind conditions are likely to gust on Tuesday night through Wednesday evening.
"Additionally, strong, dry winds from northeast in and around the mountains of of the San Francisco Bay area, and also a rare early season Santa Ana wind event in Southern California can lead to explosive growth of existing fires and any ones that develop," Houk said. "The whipping winds, which can be erratic and enhanced by the fires themselves, will exacerbate the highly dangerous fire-fighting conditions."
Those enhanced fire risks led electric company Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) to shut off power to over 170,000 customers in the Sierra Foothills, North Bay and East Bay areas, according to a company statement.
The company said its Public Safety Power Shutoff program is designed to reduce the threat of wildfire that could be sparked by lines brought down in gusting winds, according to KCRA.
The weekend temperatures largely baked the southwestern portion of the state, as multiple towns and cities recorded temperature readings of at least 115 degrees Fahrenheit. At Pierce College in Woodland Hills, a reading of 121 F on Sunday set a new high temperature record for Los Angeles County.
The 121 F day set not only a daily record but also an all-time record for the densely populated county. The previous all-time high came in 2006 during July.
A group sits inside a circle designed to encourage social distancing at Dolores Park during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Other record-high temperatures fell in the areas of San Louis Obispo, which reached 117 F, along with Alpine, El Cajon and Idyllwild.
According to the New York Times, rescue efforts were required for a group of hikers in Malibu Creek State Park were needed on Sunday afternoon. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department search and rescue team was called to the aid of a woman who had started hiking in the morning but suffered a seizure and died as responders were unable to resuscitate her. The official cause of her death is pending, but Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Morgan Arteaga told CNN that the death was likely heat-related.
Some beach parking lots were reportedly closed in Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties due to capacity being reached, The Associated Press reported.
“Very busy conditions. The beaches are packed wall to wall,” Orange County Lifeguards Capt. Brad Herzog said, according to The AP.
On top of the intense heat, AccuWeather Meteorologist Randy Adkins said conditions have remained particularly dry, which has done no favors to the overwhelmed firefighting crews.
"Not only does that bring a very dry atmosphere into the region, but it promotes what is known as subsidence, a broad area of sinking air," he explained. "The air compresses as it sinks, leading to increase warming and thus maximizing temperatures at the surface. Additionally, the surface flow was offshore, preventing the marine layer from moving inland Saturday night, so there was a high launching pad for temps to soar from on Sunday."
People escape the California heat wave at the beach, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Huntington Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)
Over the weekend, wildfires in the state surpassed 2 million burnt acres, setting a new California record for a state that has grown accustomed to fiery blazes. But this season has been unlike any other.
Both the LNU and SCU Complex fires continue burning in the central regions of the state, totaling nearly 775,000 acres between the two fire systems, both of which were ignited by lightning.
More than 200 residents were airlifted to safety in the state's Sierra National Forest as a fast-moving blaze known as Creek Fire ignited. As the fire erupted late Saturday, officials told visitors at the Mammoth Pool Reservoir about 90 miles northeast of Fresno to shelter and blaze and jump in the water if necessary as the fire grew late Saturday.
Military helicopters were used to rescue those trapped by the flames and transfer them to hospitals in Fresno.
The Fresno Fire Department stated that out of 63 people who had been rescued on Saturday night, 12 patients suffered severe to moderate injuries. The remaining 51 patients had minor or no injuries.
In this Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, photo released by the California National Guard, shows the view from a Cal Guard Chinook helicopter last night rescuing people trapped after the Creek Fire in central California left them stranded. (California National Guard via AP)
As of 10 a.m. Monday local time, the Creek Fire was nearing 79,000 acres and remained zero percent contained.
Also during the weekend, a separate fire ignited in San Bernardino County when a pyrotechnic device used at a gender reveal party ignited in El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa, according to Cal Fire. As of Monday afternoon, the fire, now dubbed the El Dorado Fire, has grown to nearly 7,400 acres acres and is 7% contained.
Gusty winds from what forecasters are calling an "unusually strong" wind event may worsen wildfire conditions as the week continues.
According to Adkins, cooler conditions may be en route for the stifled areas, but how much cooler and much help they will provide remains unknown.
"As far as things moving forward, the ridge will weaken Monday through midweek and shift offshore as the disturbance digs southward across the Rockies," he said. "With this change, temperatures will trend downward, but they will still be 5-10 degrees above average Tuesday through the end of the week and into next weekend."
