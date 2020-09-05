2 additional systems could burst onto the scenes in Atlantic
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Sep. 8, 2020 11:56 AM
|
Updated Sep. 8, 2020 12:36 PM
In addition to Paulette and Rene, there is another area of concern being monitored south of Bermuda.
As the numbers of named tropical systems in the Atlantic basin continue to surge higher and set early-formation records for 2020 with newcomers Paulette and Rene joining the frenzy on Monday, there are two more prospects this week, including one that may approach the United States coast.
Paulette became the earliest "P" named storm, knocking off Philippe, which developed on Sept. 17, 2005, from the record books. Rene replaced the infamous Rita from 2005, the prior record holder for the earliest "R" named storm on Sept. 18.
The tropical Atlantic can be seen brimming with activity on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Paulette can be seen as a swirl near the center of the image with Rene visible as a swirl toward the lower right. An area of bubbly clouds can be seen near the upper left and is the feature being monitored for development into Thursday. (CIRA at Colorado State/GOES-East)
The next two names on the list of tropical storms for the 2020 season are Sally and Teddy. One or perhaps both could be utilized by this weekend. With the Atlantic poised to remain hyperactive, early-formation records for both the "S and T" letters are likely going to fall as these were set on Oct. 2 and 5 in 2005, more than three weeks from now.
The first area of interest is an area of low pressure, dubbed invest 94L, located about 300 miles southwest of Bermuda. The disturbance has the potential to become a tropical depression and storm as it moves northwestward over the Atlantic. It could be named before it reaches the Carolina coast prior to the end of this week.
The disturbance will move through a moist zone in the atmosphere and over warm waters, including that of the Gulf Stream, before it arrives along the East Coast.
"At this time the only inhibiting factor is wind shear, currently along the disturbance's path, which could prevent formation of an organized tropical feature," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Rob Miller said.
"However, it is possible that the wind shear diminishes over time and along the way to allow the system to organize and strengthen somewhat," Miller said.
With the potential for this system to organize and strengthen with short notice and landfall likely later Thursday or Thursday night, residents along the Carolina coast should closely monitor the situation.
Regardless of development or not, a surge of tropical moisture ahead of and with the system will lead to drenching showers and gusty thunderstorms in coastal areas of the Carolinas as the week progresses. There will be the risk of flash flooding and locally damaging wind gusts, as well as an increase in the frequency and strength of rip currents along the Carolina coast and, to some extent, the Georgia and Virginia coasts.
Thousands of miles to the southeast, an area of disturbed weather moving westward over Africa is already drawing the attention of meteorologists. Forecasters expect the disturbance to emerge over the Atlantic by Thursday.
"This feature is likely to encounter an atmospheric environment that favors development late this week and this weekend," Miller said.
Waters are sufficiently warm, the atmosphere is moist and wind shear is forecast to be low in that region late this week.
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Paulette was located about 1,300 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph Tuesday morning. The strengthening system was moving toward the northwest at 6 mph.
"Current information suggests that Paulette should track far enough away from the northern Leeward Islands to prevent any significant impacts from occurring. However, a slight shift in the track to the south and west could lead to some wind and rain issues across the islands, and all interests in the Leeward Islands should continue to closely monitor the progress of this storm," Miller said.
A path to the west is anticipated for the next couple of days, before a turn toward the northwest could bring Paulette close to Bermuda later this weekend to early next week. Some increase in strength is possible with the chance Paulette will become a hurricane for a time.
Farther to the east, Tropical Storm Rene was centered just to the southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, located off the west coast of Africa, Tuesday morning.
Rene was producing gusty winds, squalls and dangerous seas over the Cabo Verde Islands on Tuesday.
Rainfall totals of 2-4 inches with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 6 inches is expected into Tuesday night, mainly over the northern part of the Cabo Verde Islands. Winds of 40-50 mph with an AccuWeather StormMax™ of 65 mph can also occur, again mainly over the northern islands. These conditions are forecast to subside as the system moves away Tuesday night and Wednesday.
"Rene will likely intensify further and is expected to become a hurricane from mid- to late-week as it remains over the open waters of the eastern Atlantic Ocean," Miller said.
After Rene departs Cabo Verde waters, the strengthening tropical storm is forecast to take a curved path that will keep the system over the middle of the Atlantic into next week. It is possible it could wander close to the Azores later next week, but until then the system will be a concern for shipping only.
Earlier this summer, AccuWeather led the way with upgrading the anticipated number of tropical storms for this season with its forecast for up to 24 named storms, explaining that the Greek alphabet is likely to be used.
The letters Q, U, X, Y and Z are not used in the Atlantic hurricane season list, and after the letter "W," or Wilfred for this year is taken, the Greek alphabet will then be utilized. The only other year to use Greek letters to name systems was the historic 2005 Atlantic hurricane season. There is the potential that 2020 rivals the record number of named storms set that season, which yielded 28 named storms.
