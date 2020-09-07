Drastic Denver temperature plunge could set historic record

This would be the earliest in recorded history that a swing of this magnitude occurs.

Formation of Tropical Storm Paulette only the start of a busy week in Atlantic

Paulette could soon have company as Tropical Depression 18 is on the verge of forming into Tropical Storm Rene as the hyperactive Atlantic hurricane season continues.

Fast-growing wildfire traps campers at reservoir in central California

Officials told those at the Mammoth Pool Reservoir to shelter in place and jump in the water if necessary as the Creek Fire exploded in size.