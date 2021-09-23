Heavy rain to return to Seattle, Portland as storm system eyes Northwest
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Sep. 23, 2021 9:45 AM EDT
Snow fell across the northwestern United States from Sept. 18-20 as cold air dove over the Rocky Mountains.
Much of the Northwest is dealing with substantial drought following a hot, dry summer, but AccuWeather forecasters say help in the form of heavy rain and mountain snow is on the way.
A moisture-laden storm put only a small dent in that drought last weekend, but a more robust system will take aim at the Northwest late this weekend into early next week as a ripple in the jet stream brings abundant moisture into the region.
Locations in both the interior and coastal Northwest have experienced below-normal precipitation for the past several months. In fact, it was the driest spring and summer on record in Seattle, where records go back 77 years at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. That dryness extended farther down the coast as well.
"Seattle received only 11% of its normal precipitation throughout the month of August and Portland, Oregon, reported a measly 9% of average," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Jessica Storm.
According to the United States Drought Monitor, more than 70% of Oregon is dealing with extreme drought conditions, while more than 45% of Washington is in the midst of extreme drought. Similar drought conditions are being reported across much of the western United States.
The dry pattern was briefly interrupted by a storm with drenching rain along much of the Interstate 5 corridor from Washington to Northern California between last Friday and Sunday.
Portland received 2.52 inches of rain between Sept. 17 and Sept. 19. From Sept. 1 through Sept. 19, only 0.80 of an inch typically falls in Portland.
Farther inland, less precipitation fell. However, some of the higher elevations in Oregon and Wyoming received the season's first accumulation of snow. With the next system, many more locations are expected to receive their first taste of winter.
This system will first impact western Washington and northwestern Oregon with some generally light rain on Sunday. By Monday, much heavier rain will soak western Washington and western Oregon as a cold front moves ashore. Behind the front, colder air and strong winds will come ashore.
"Snow levels are expected to fall as cool air pushes into the region, and high winds are anticipated mainly along the coast and in the mountains," said Storm.
Snow is expected to be confined to elevations above 6,000 feet. Since this is generally above pass level, motorists traveling through the Cascades should not have to contend with slushy or snow-covered roads.
Rain and snow showers will become lighter on Tuesday and extend farther inland into Idaho and northwestern Montana before ending on Wednesday. However, that will not be the end of the story for the storm.
"By next Thursday, the storm is forecast to move into the central Rockies and could produce more valley rain and mountain snow," said Storm.
While this would likely mean cold rain for cities such as Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Denver, snow could fall in the higher elevations nearby.
Another system may move into the Northwest next Thursday, although precipitation may largely affect locations farther to the north in southern Canada.
