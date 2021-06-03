Northwest to experience a case of weather whiplash
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jun. 3, 2021 10:34 AM EDT
Families and boaters in Northern California say they’re worried about low reservoir levels as the month of June kicks off with a heat wave baking the region.
A change in the weather pattern is likely to have residents of the Pacific Northwest asking whether it is summer or fall that is on the doorstep.
After the jet stream retreated well to the north earlier this week, it will dip south of the region, AccuWeather meteorologists say. This shift will usher in much cooler air as well as increase the chances for some precipitation.
"A series of storms will come ashore in the Pacific Northwest during the next five to seven days, bringing with them waves of cool air," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike LeSeney.
Portland, Oregon, set a record high of 95 degrees Tuesday. Although Wednesday's high of 90 degrees was well shy of the record high of 98 degrees, this was still 18 degrees above normal. On Thursday, the forecast high is just 79 degrees.
Farther inland, the turn to cooler weather will take longer to occur.
"It will be another hot afternoon across the interior of the Northwest on Thursday with temperatures topping out around 100 degrees F in parts of eastern Oregon and southern Idaho," noted LeSeney.
Boise, Idaho, will be one such city where the cooldown will be delayed. A high of 100 degrees Thursday will be followed by 94 degrees Friday. By the weekend, temperatures will be 84 degrees Saturday and only 77 degrees by Sunday.
In California, the lower temperatures will be even slower to arrive.
For example, Redding has had five consecutive days over 100 degrees. Thursday, Friday and Saturday will run the streak to eight days. With the normal high being 86, temperatures in the 90s on Sunday and Monday will still be above normal. Highs may finally stay below 90 degrees Tuesday.
Similar gradual cooling is likely to occur by early next week in Central and Southern California.
Besides the lower temperatures, another notable change will be the return of wet weather. This will mainly be confined to western Washington and possibly northern Idaho.
"Rounds of cool, showery weather will sweep across the region throughout the weekend," stated LeSeney.
The cooler and wet weather will be good news for firefighters already dealing with a number of wildfires across the region. On Wednesday, a wildfire ignited near The Dalles, Oregon, prompting evacuations and forcing officials to close local highways, The Associated Press reported.
Saturday night into Sunday morning and Sunday night into Monday morning are the most likely times for precipitation, forecasters say. It is not out of the question that the highest elevations in the Washington Cascades even have some snowflakes mix in with any rain showers. If any snow does fall, it will be well above pass level and no travel problems are anticipated.
Looking farther down the road, it does not appear that another stretch of extreme heat is likely through at least the end of next week. There is even a chance a storm system could deliver some precipitation to parts of Washington, northwestern Oregon, northern Idaho and northwestern Montana around Thursday of next week.
