Madrid challenges all-time June record as stifling heat wave grips Western Europe
By
Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Jun. 14, 2022 12:58 PM EDT
|
Updated Jun. 14, 2022 1:00 PM EDT
Above-average temperatures have been the norm across Spain through the first half of June, and AccuWeather meteorologists say Mother Nature is turning up the heat another notch across Western Europe ahead of the official start of summer on June 21.
Residents and visitors have been using every means possible to stay cool amid the early-season
sweltering temperatures that Spain's meteorological agency (AEMET) has described as the earliest such heat wave since 1981. AEMET has issued weather warnings across the country throughout the week, highlighting the severity of the high temperatures.
On the streets of downtown Madrid, where the temperature hit 101 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) on Monday and 104 F (40 C) on Tuesday, vendors sold hats and bottles of water to help people beat the heat. Other pedestrians used umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun's intense rays.
"To put the intensity of the heat into perspective, the highest recorded temperature at the Madrid Airport during the month of June is 106 F (41.2 C), and the city stands a chance of nearing that mark again on Wednesday," said Alyssa Smithmyer, a meteorologist at AccuWeather who regularly monitors conditions in Europe and fine-tunes forecasts across the continent.
By the weekend, Madrid may have tallied as many as five consecutive days of triple-digit heat, according to AccuWeather's forecast.
Temperatures observed this week are roughly 15 to 25 degrees F (8-14 degrees C) above normal for this time in June.
"Typically, daytime temperatures over 100 F (38 C) do not occur in Madrid until the last week of June or July," Smithmyer noted.
GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
The sizzling conditions can be attributed to a northward bulge in the jet stream across the Iberian Peninsula that is pulling in hot air from northern Africa. These southerly winds can also pull Saharan dust northward, leading to hazy skies and reduced air quality -- something this part of the world experienced several times earlier this year.
In the eastern coastal city of Valencia, Spain, high temperatures are forecast to top out in the middle to upper 90s F (34-37 C) by the end of the week.
Widespread heat engulfed Spain and southern France Tuesday afternoon, June 14, 2022. AccuWeather meteorologists say the heat will only intensify into the weekend.
The Iberian Peninsula will not be the only place in Western Europe feeling the intense heat for the remainder of the week, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
"Temperatures are expected to climb across southern and central France through at least Saturday," Smithmyer said.
The heat is expected to peak at the beginning of the weekend in Paris, where the high may fall just a few degrees shy of 100 F (38 C). The hottest it's gotten in the city so far this year is 86 F (30 C).
Even London could hit the 90-degree F (32-degree C) mark at the end of the week, a whopping 21 degrees F (12 degrees C) above normal.
Experts urge people throughout the affected areas of Western Europe to take necessary precautions during the extended heat wave to lessen the risk of heat-related illnesses. Also, high-energy appliances should be used in the early morning and evening hours to lessen the strain on the power grid amid a time when cooling demands will be pushed to the limits.
The uncomfortably hot weather pattern is also expected to create an extreme fire risk across much of the Iberian Peninsula and into southern France through the end of the week. Portions of Spain have already been ravaged by forest fires in recent days.
Fortunately, forecasters do see an end in sight to the excessive heat.
"By Sunday, most residents across Western Europe will begin to feel some relief from the heat as daytime temperatures gradually drop closer to normal," Smithmyer said.
Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.
Report a Typo
News / Weather Forecasts
Madrid challenges all-time June record as stifling heat wave grips Western Europe
By Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Jun. 14, 2022 12:58 PM EDT | Updated Jun. 14, 2022 1:00 PM EDT
Above-average temperatures have been the norm across Spain through the first half of June, and AccuWeather meteorologists say Mother Nature is turning up the heat another notch across Western Europe ahead of the official start of summer on June 21.
Residents and visitors have been using every means possible to stay cool amid the early-season
sweltering temperatures that Spain's meteorological agency (AEMET) has described as the earliest such heat wave since 1981. AEMET has issued weather warnings across the country throughout the week, highlighting the severity of the high temperatures.
On the streets of downtown Madrid, where the temperature hit 101 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) on Monday and 104 F (40 C) on Tuesday, vendors sold hats and bottles of water to help people beat the heat. Other pedestrians used umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun's intense rays.
"To put the intensity of the heat into perspective, the highest recorded temperature at the Madrid Airport during the month of June is 106 F (41.2 C), and the city stands a chance of nearing that mark again on Wednesday," said Alyssa Smithmyer, a meteorologist at AccuWeather who regularly monitors conditions in Europe and fine-tunes forecasts across the continent.
By the weekend, Madrid may have tallied as many as five consecutive days of triple-digit heat, according to AccuWeather's forecast.
Temperatures observed this week are roughly 15 to 25 degrees F (8-14 degrees C) above normal for this time in June.
"Typically, daytime temperatures over 100 F (38 C) do not occur in Madrid until the last week of June or July," Smithmyer noted.
GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+
The sizzling conditions can be attributed to a northward bulge in the jet stream across the Iberian Peninsula that is pulling in hot air from northern Africa. These southerly winds can also pull Saharan dust northward, leading to hazy skies and reduced air quality -- something this part of the world experienced several times earlier this year.
In the eastern coastal city of Valencia, Spain, high temperatures are forecast to top out in the middle to upper 90s F (34-37 C) by the end of the week.
Widespread heat engulfed Spain and southern France Tuesday afternoon, June 14, 2022. AccuWeather meteorologists say the heat will only intensify into the weekend.
The Iberian Peninsula will not be the only place in Western Europe feeling the intense heat for the remainder of the week, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
"Temperatures are expected to climb across southern and central France through at least Saturday," Smithmyer said.
The heat is expected to peak at the beginning of the weekend in Paris, where the high may fall just a few degrees shy of 100 F (38 C). The hottest it's gotten in the city so far this year is 86 F (30 C).
Even London could hit the 90-degree F (32-degree C) mark at the end of the week, a whopping 21 degrees F (12 degrees C) above normal.
Experts urge people throughout the affected areas of Western Europe to take necessary precautions during the extended heat wave to lessen the risk of heat-related illnesses. Also, high-energy appliances should be used in the early morning and evening hours to lessen the strain on the power grid amid a time when cooling demands will be pushed to the limits.
The uncomfortably hot weather pattern is also expected to create an extreme fire risk across much of the Iberian Peninsula and into southern France through the end of the week. Portions of Spain have already been ravaged by forest fires in recent days.
Fortunately, forecasters do see an end in sight to the excessive heat.
"By Sunday, most residents across Western Europe will begin to feel some relief from the heat as daytime temperatures gradually drop closer to normal," Smithmyer said.
More to explore:
Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.Report a Typo