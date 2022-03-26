Saharan dust turns seaside Spanish town brown
Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Mar. 26, 2022 10:55 AM EDT
Updated Mar. 26, 2022 10:55 AM EDT
Saharan dust covered the coastal town of San José, Spain, for the second time in a month, turning the picturesque town from bright white to shades of brown.
Apocalyptic scenes have reemerged in Spain as another round of dust has left the landscape covered in a rusty hue. In the picturesque seaside town of San José, buildings and cars once vibrant white or colorfully painted were all stained the same shade of brown as the dust tainted everything in sight.
The plume of dust, which arrived from Africa's Saharan Desert, was pulled northward thanks to the counter-clockwise flow of air around a storm centered south of the Iberian Peninsula at the end of the week.
This storm has led to frequent downpours and incidents of flooding across the country, hazards that AccuWeather meteorologists were sounding the alarm about earlier this past week. The dust, when combined with the recent rainfall, made it appear as though it was raining mud in some locations.
The coastal town of San José, Spain, pictured on a beautiful sunny day and then seen covered in brown from the most recent Saharan dust event.
The muted visuals amid the dusty conditions were a stark contrast to the typically vibrant shades of color along the country's southern coast.
A local official in the city of Córdoba, located farther inland in southern Spain, stated on Thursday that city workers had "a little more experience" on how to deal with dust and mud after the whole city was left dirty for the first time in history by the initial plume of Saharan dust that arrived around the middle of March, Euro Weekly News reported.
This first wave of dust-laden air clogged the sky, tinged snow red in France, and significantly reduced air quality across the region. Air quality levels reached "dangerous" levels during this event, which Spain's national weather service described as "extraordinary."
This late-week round of dust was far less expansive across Western Europe when compared to the mid-March event. Air quality levels have also been significantly less severe in terms of potential health effects.
Air quality across Spain as of 10:30 a.m. EDT Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AccuWeather)
Although this is the second time in a month that the region has been blanketed with dust, experts say this is not all that unusual for the region.
Each year, strong seasonal winds blow more than 100 billion tons of dust out of North Africa, and a few times a year strong winds from the south blow the dust north towards Europe, according to NASA.
So, residents may have to contend with additional dusty days ahead.
