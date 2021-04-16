Increased fire risk accompanies record-challenging warmth in Northwest
By
Jessica Storm, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Updated Apr. 16, 2021 8:24 AM EDT
As unseasonable warmth continues to build across the Pacific Northwest into the weekend, the risk of wildfire growth or development will increase, AccuWeather forecasters say.
As a nor'easter pummeled the Northeast and cold weather locked in on the Plains over the past couple of days, the Northwest, by contrast, featured quickly rising temperatures. In fact, most cities across the Pacific Northwest have had high temperatures above average all week.
“Temperatures have been on the rise throughout the week in the Pacific Northwest, and that trend is expected to continue into the weekend," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson. "Temperatures are likely to be high enough to challenge records."
Seattle is expected to have highs above 80 degrees on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. While Sunday’s record of 89 degrees is not expected to be reached, Friday’s record of 81 degrees and Saturday’s record of 80 degrees are likely to be tied or broken. Typically, the Emerald City has temperatures reaching only the upper 50s in mid-April.
Portland, Oregon, recorded a high of 76 on Thursday, which is 15 degrees Fahrenheit above the average of 61 F. This was only the beginning of Portland's impressive temperatures, as it's likely to blast past Friday's 1999 record of 78 by five degrees, which is 20 degrees above average for this time of year. Then the City of Roses is forecast to do the same to Saturday's record as temperatures rise to the mid-80s.
Temperatures this weekend are expected to reach the 80s in several other cities as well. Redding, California, and Medford, Oregon, are even forecast to reach 90 F on Sunday.
While this warmup seems generally harmless, it can carry subtler risks with it. One danger expected this weekend is an elevated wildfire risk. Vegetation is at record dryness for this time of year, according to the Portland National Weather Service office. Cowlitz County of Washington issued an emergency burn ban, rescinded all burn permits and outlined the appropriate ways to have a bonfire during this time.
"Some areas have not had decent rain in a month near the coast," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.
Red flag warnings cover much of northwestern Oregon, including Portland. Due to the key combination of low relative humidity and gusty winds, any fires can spread quickly and easily across this area. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
This image shows special weather statements (beige) and red flag warnings (red) in effect on Friday morning, April 16, 2021, across western Oregon and southwestern Washington. (AccuWeather)
The Storm Prediction Center's Fire Weather Outlook for Friday suggests there is concern for some areas farther inland as well.
The second danger of the weekend in the Northwest is even more subtle: water temperatures. Such warm weather can trick residents into believing it's summer, and many are itching to participate in water activities.
Unfortunately, water does not heat as quickly as air does over land, so the water temperatures are not quite caught up. With many lakes and rivers fed by snowmelt from the mountains, water can still be dangerously cold, causing cold water shock to swimmers and overturned kayakers. The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office is warning residents that this can be deadly.
However, that doesn't mean the water can't still be enjoyed this weekend. Residents will just need to use caution and follow safety measures, such as wading slowly into the water to become adjusted to the temperatures and wearing a life jacket.
For those who are heat averse across the Northwest waiting for relief, temperatures will return to normal by the end of next week.
"There will be a cooling trend next week as the wind flow turns more westerly, pulling cooler Pacific air into the region," said AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok. However, temperatures will still remain above normal through at least the middle of next week.
