Building heat to set records in southwestern, south-central US
Andrew Johnson-Levine, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published May 14, 2022 8:17 AM EDT
Updated May 14, 2022 11:11 AM EDT
Much of the southwestern United States will experience a significant temperature swing in the coming days with heat that could set record highs in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
"The orientation of the jet stream is playing a large role in building record-setting heat in the Southwest. From Texas to Southern California, temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees Fahrenheit above normal," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Smithmyer explained.
The combination of a large storm and dip in the jet stream helped to keep temperatures suppressed in much of the Southwest this past week. The storm was responsible for deadly thunderstorms in the North Central states on Thursday. As both systems move well away, the jet stream will bulge northward and a 'heat dome' will build across the Southwest, resulting in multiple days of scorching heat.
This image was taken prior to sunrise Saturday morning, May 14, 2022, and shows a virtually cloudless sky over the southwestern United States. The orange dots are produced by city lights visible from space. (GOES-West/NOAA)
The first signs of a pattern change will arrive in the area on Saturday, with temperatures rebounding to above average across the Southwest. During the middle of May, highs typically range from the 60s and 70s in the mountains to the mid-90s in the desert valleys. Triple-digit late-afternoon temperatures can be expected in locations such as Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona, with highs in the upper 90s in Las Vegas and El Paso, Texas.
The heat will continue to build on Sunday and Monday. Not only will many locations challenge record highs, but some desert regions are also likely to experience the hottest conditions of the season so far.
In Phoenix, temperatures above 100 F are expected to last through at least Thursday of next week. "Cities such as Palm Springs, California, and Phoenix are forecast to hit daytime highs upwards of 105 degrees on Sunday, coming within 3-5 degrees of the daily record highs set over 70 years prior," Smithmyer noted. Both Phoenix and Palm Springs peaked at 102 degrees during the first week of May.
Farther to the east across much of Texas, records will also be in jeopardy. In Del Rio, Texas, Sunday's forecast high of 101 F would tie the record set in 2003. In San Antonio, Texas, the current forecast highs on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday would all tie their current daily records. On Wednesday, the forecast high of 99 F would set a daily record high, eclipsing the 2018 record of 98 F.
Even farther north over the Plains, heat will build to record-threatening levels this weekend. On Sunday, Oklahoma City's forecast high of 90 F would tie the daily record set in 1966.
The ongoing drought across the Southwest can be partially blamed for the severity of the heat. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 52 percent of Texas and 79 percent of New Mexico are under extreme or exceptional drought. In the Southwest as a whole, all areas are experiencing at least abnormally dry conditions.
With very little moisture on the surface to evaporate, the dry ground can heat up quickly. "Dry ground can add several degrees of temperature during the day, compared to wet ground, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said, adding, "when there is no moisture in the ground, there is no natural cooling effect from evaporation."
In addition to the dangers posed by heat-related illnesses, the developing heat dome in the Southwest will also maintain a high fire risk in the region.
A disturbance, or dip in the jet stream, may quickly move through the area early next week. Under normal conditions, this feature might be able to produce locally drenching showers and thunderstorms. However, because of the lack of moisture in the air and evaporating from the ground, spotty thunderstorms that manage to fire up are unlikely to bring much, if any rainfall. Lightning strikes from the storms could spark new wildfires, due to the tinder-dry condition of the landscape.
Gusty winds may also occur as the disturbance zips through, which may hinder efforts to contain the ongoing fires in New Mexico, Arizona and Southern California, or cause new fires to quickly get out of control.
Forecasters say that any relief from the heat is unlikely to arrive quickly. The first chance of a meaningful pattern change with lower temperatures will not occur until very late next week. It is possible that the storm and dip in the jet stream late could do more harm than good, by stirring up winds and perhaps triggering mainly dry thunderstorms.
In the long-term, while there is some hope the annual North American monsoon will bring some much-needed rain and higher humidity levels this summer, wildfire conditions could get much worse beforehand as the heat continues to swell and the first thunderstorms from the tropical flow of air could spark even more fires.
Track these severe weather conditions and more with the AccuWeather app. For next-level safety, unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+. These advanced, hyperlocal notifications are prompted by our expert meteorologists and are often delivered much further ahead of government warnings when possible.
